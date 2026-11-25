The new College Football Playoff Rankings are out. I'll let you decide how you want to digest what they've done to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Nov 21, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jaylen Watson celebrates his interception and touchdown during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectare 9-2. They have taken care of business lately. This team is winning games and doing so handily. Up next, the Hawkeyes welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers to Kinnick Stadium for a Black Friday showdown that has become so much bigger than most could have ever anticipated.heading into the final week of the regular season.

Also read Iowa Football: ESPN FPI Rankings Throw Massive Disrespect at the Hawkeyes

Iowa did make a move up in the rankings, which has the Hawkeyes even close to the 12-team field, but is battling one issue: the Oregon Ducks are getting a hall pass no one else is. After the committee somehow held Iowa at No. 15 in back-to-back weeks, the Hawkeyes did get a bump in this week's rankings.

Iowa climbed two spots to No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which confirms the real chance that this team has at forcing its way into the field. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. I guess I'm confused, to say the least, about Iowa and Oregon's rankings. I understood last week somewhat, due to Ohio State serving as the wedge. That made a little bit of sense, if push comes to shove.

This week, I'm once again losing hope and confidence in the committee. Ohio State is out of the picture. Even if we want to compare that, we have to acknowledge that Iowa lost to a full-strength Ohio State team, while Oregon's win over Ohio State was against the Buckeyes' backup quarterback. That's fair to compare.

But we have to compare something else. Iowa went on the road to Illinois and doubled them up 34-17, with the Fighting Illini playing their starting quarterback. Quality win, right? Most would clearly say so, except for the College Football Playoff committee.

Oregon lost to Illinois. The Ducks lost to an Illinois team starting its backup quarterback. It wasn't just a loss, either. It was sort of a dominant win by the Illini.

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I just want someone to explain to me why Oregon gets a hall pass for bad games, yet Iowa doesn't. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have entered the rankings at No. 25. This is important for Iowa. The Hawkeyes are going to get an opportunity to pick up a ranked win in their final regular-season game when the Cornhuskers come to Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday.

Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.