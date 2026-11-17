Analysis of how Week 11 results reshaped the College Football Playoff bracket, highlighting key shifts for Texas, Tennessee, and Indiana ahead of the Tuesday release.

The College Football Playoff Committee is preparing to reveal its third ranking of the season this Tuesday at 9 ET on ESPN, following a decisive Week 11 that clarified the playoff picture. Twelve of the top thirteen teams secured victories, providing the selection committee with clearer data to evaluate the remaining contenders. This performance set the stage for significant movement among bubble teams as the field narrows to the final spots in the expanded bracket.

Longhorns Gain Edge Over Tide in Rankings

Texas has established a favorable position to jump as the committee's top two-loss team by defeating a Crimson Tide offense that appeared merely pedestrian against a 4-6 record. The Longhorns now hold the advantage over Alabama in both strength of record, where they rank No. 5, and strength of schedule, where they rank No. 2. This dual advantage gives Texas a stronger case for inclusion compared to other teams with similar win-loss records.

Also read College Football Playoff Polls: Georgia Stays No. 1 as Wake Forest, Indiana, and Louisville Climb Rankings

The victory comes at a critical time as the committee weighs the strength of schedules and record metrics for the final playoff selections. Texas's performance in Week 11 demonstrated resilience on the final drive, a quality that likely impressed the selectors. The team's standing now positions them as a primary candidate to secure a bid if other contenders falter in their remaining games.

Tennessee Faces Pressure Against LSU

Tennessee has earned a No. 10 ranking following a 22-7 victory at Texas A&M, boosting their standing in ESPN's strength of record metric to No. 10 and their strength of schedule to No. 23. The Volunteers retain a 68% chance to make the playoff, which ranks as the fourth-best probability in the SEC according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor. However, their margin for error is minimal as they prepare for a crucial matchup against LSU.

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ESPN's Football Power Index gives Tennessee a 49.7% chance to win the upcoming contest against LSU, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding their path to the postseason. The Volunteers hold a 17% chance to reach the conference championship game, but a more realistic scenario involves securing an at-large bid. A loss to LSU would likely eliminate them from playoff contention, especially after South Carolina and Kentucky also suffered losses in Week 11.

Kentucky Hopes Dwindle After Defeat

Kentucky's chances of reaching the playoff dropped to 14.2% following their loss to Florida, leaving them with less than a 1% chance of reaching the SEC championship game. The Wildcats now face a long shot for an at-large bid, requiring them to run the table, hope for multiple upsets among teams above them, and benefit from favorable committee decisions. Their remaining games against Missouri and rival Louisville must be won to maintain any hope.

A win at Missouri would provide a boost, but it carries less weight than earlier victories because it would represent the Tigers' fifth loss. A season-ending win against Louisville would be respectable, particularly if the Cardinals crack the committee's top 25 on Tuesday. However, such a result is unlikely to push the Wildcats into the playoff bracket, as there is likely a significant gap between Kentucky and the next-highest-ranked SEC team.

Indiana Leads Big Ten Playoff Contention

Indiana has positioned itself as the frontrunner for a Big Ten playoff berth, ranking No. 8 in ESPN's strength of record metric after a home win against USC. The Hoosiers boast the highest chance in the conference to reach the playoff at 84.7%, surpassing undefeated UCLA, who has an 83.2% chance to reach the Big Ten title game. Indiana also holds the best chance to lock up a bid as the Big Ten champion at 55.6%.

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While Indiana's overall schedule ranks No. 39, which is considerably better than UCLA's No. 69 ranking, the Hoosiers face stiff competition from other conference contenders. Their path to the playoff relies on maintaining their current trajectory and avoiding upsets in their remaining schedule. The team's performance has solidified their status as a serious contender for the top seeds in the College Football Playoff.

Bubble Watch and Conference Implications

With Houston, Arizona, and Oklahoma State all losing in Week 11, there are no true bubble teams outside of the three main contenders already discussed. Texas Tech earned a promotion to No. 11 after a win against the Red Raiders, but their strength of schedule ranks No. 68 in the country, which raises questions about their playoff viability. The committee's decision will depend on how the Big 12 title game unfolds and the performance of other contenders.

Wake Forest and Miami have legitimized their playoff hopes in the ACC, adding complexity to the selection process. The committee must weigh the strength of these teams against the established contenders from the SEC and Big Ten. As the Tuesday rankings approach, the focus remains on how these late-season developments will influence the final four and the overall bracket composition.