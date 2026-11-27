The College Football Playoff field takes shape after Miami edges Virginia Tech while Ohio State, BYU, and UCLA suffer significant setbacks that impact their national championship hopes.

The path to the national championship is finally taking shape as the College Football Playoff race enters its critical final phase. Following a volatile weekend where several top-twelve teams stumbled, the landscape shifted dramatically. Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal watched his team withstand a comeback attempt from Virginia Tech, while major contenders like Ohio State and UCLA dealt with unexpected defeats.

Miami Hurricanes Secure Critical Victory

The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies with a final score of twenty-eight to twenty. This victory is crucial for maintaining their standing in the top seven of the rankings. The win came despite the Hurricanes trailing fourteen to zero in the opening quarter of the game.

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Coach Mario Cristobal kept his team composed during a difficult stretch. The Hokies entered the matchup having dropped two consecutive games and four of their last six outings. Miami has trailed by double digits entering the second half in four different games over their last six contests. The defense has struggled to match the elite performance of the previous year.

Return of receiver Malachi Toney could provide a necessary spark for the offense. The team needs to stabilize their play to remain a serious contender for the national title. The victory keeps their playoff hopes alive despite the growing concerns about their defensive consistency.

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Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Playoff Hopes

Ohio State Buckeyes lost their slim chance of returning to the College Football Playoff after falling thirty-one to twenty-eight to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The loss occurred in Lincoln and marks a significant decline for the team. Coach Ryan Day watched helplessly as his team failed to secure the win.

The Cornhuskers entered the game with a poor record, having lost four of their last five games. Despite this, the Buckeyes have now dropped three of their last four outings. The defeat effectively removes them from contention for the national championship.

If Ohio State had not been the preseason number one selection, they might not even be considered in the top twenty-five rankings now. This loss highlights a stark contrast between their early-season expectations and their current reality.

BYU and UCLA Face Doubts

BYU Cougars survived a three-ot thriller against the Kansas Jayhawks with a score of thirty-one to twenty-nine. Despite the win, wide receiver Jojo Phillips and Legend Glasker celebrate a narrow victory that feels more precarious than impressive. The team has struggled significantly since their win over Notre Dame in October.

Coach Chris Klieman has seen his team fall to UCF and Utah over the last five games. They are currently inside the top ten, but their play late in the season does not reflect that standing. The win over a below five hundred Kansas team is not enough to silence critics.

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UCLA Bruins fell to the Michigan Wolverines in triple overtime on the road. Head coach Bob Chesney faced a tough loss that exposed vulnerabilities in his team. Backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach suffered a hip injury during the match and is questionable for the regular-season finale.

The Bruins have played admirably since losing starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava. However, their schedule has not been particularly difficult. The injury to Dieffenbach adds another layer of uncertainty to their playoff prospects.

Houston and Other Playoff Contenders

Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz spoke to the media after a narrow win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. The team started the season six and one but has lost two of their last four games. A recent loss to Colorado and a last-second field goal win against West Virginia highlight their inconsistency.

Quarterback Connor Weigman lost to a shoulder injury and is questionable for the finale. Freshman phenom Keisean Henderson may need to step up soon. The team remains in the top twenty, but their performance has been erratic.

The College Football Playoff field is becoming clearer as teams like Miami hold firm. Teams like Ohio State and BYU face uphill battles. The remaining games will determine the final roster of contenders for the national championship.