Week 13 of the NCAA regular season features critical College Football Playoff implications. Michigan faces Ohio State while UCLA battles USC, with playoff seeds and season salvaging on the line.

Week 13 marks the final stretch of the NCAA regular season, bringing with it some of the most intense rivalries and high-stakes matchups in college football. The schedule includes critical games that will determine College Football Playoff trajectories and season salvaging for struggling programs. Key contests feature Michigan visiting Ohio State and UCLA hosting USC, with playoff implications hanging over every snap.

Michigan At Ohio State Playoff Scenarios

The road contest at Ohio State represents a pivotal moment for the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan enters the game seeking to capitalize on momentum after their recent upset victory over UCLA. The Wolverines have faced tough competition all season, with every game decided by a narrow margin in the final two minutes. Their defense has been dominant, forcing turnovers and preventing long drives, while their offense struggles to find consistent rhythm.

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Ohio State, ranked as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation, has faced a challenging season with four losses. Head coach Ryan Day and his staff must win this game to salvage any shred of dignity from a disappointing year. The Buckeyes have shown resilience, particularly on defense, but their offensive line has struggled throughout the campaign. They face a Michigan team that is incredibly tough to beat, with every victory coming down to the wire.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham has indicated that Bryce Underwood will start at quarterback. Underwood must play cleanly against an Ohio State defense that has shown flashes of brilliance. Conversely, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day relies on Luke Fahey, who must perform under pressure. Both quarterbacks face significant challenges from opposing defensive lines. Michigan boasts John Henry Daly, an All-American caliber defensive end, and Dominic Nichols, who excels at rushing the passer. Ohio State must block these players effectively to give their offense a chance.

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Ohio State features Jeremiah Smith, who is considered one of the most threatening players in the sport. Smith has demonstrated an ability to beat coverage even when double-teamed, as seen in his recent touchdown catch against Nebraska. Michigan must assign specific defenders to track Smith at all times. Any missed assignment or wrong coverage can result in a big play for the Buckeyes. The defensive schemes will be crucial in determining the outcome of this closely contested matchup.

UCLA Versus USC CFP Stakes

The matchup between UCLA and USC carries massive College Football Playoff implications. USC enters the game as a six-and-a-half point favorite, largely due to concerns about UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach. Dieffenbach suffered an injury that initially raised fears of a season-ending setback. However, X-rays came back negative, providing some relief. Subsequent MRI results indicated soft tissue issues rather than a catastrophic structural injury. UCLA athletic director Bob Chesney has provided updates on Dieffenbach status, suggesting that he might play this Saturday. This uncertainty has influenced betting lines and committee perceptions. If Dieffenbach is unable to play, UCLA quarterback ForCan Bryce Underwood will likely take the field. Underwood has shown promise but faces a tough USC defense. The outcome of this game could determine whether UCLA avenges its Week 12 loss to Michigan or if USC secures a spot in the playoff conversation.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley aims to spoil UCLA playoff hopes and keep his own team in contention. A victory for USC would boost their standing, while a loss could derail their season. The rivalry between these two schools adds extra intensity to the contest. Both fan bases are passionate, and the stakes are incredibly high. The game is seen as a must-win situation for both programs, with nothing left to lose if they falter.

SEC and Other Playoff Pathways

Beyond the Big Ten and Pac-12, the SEC presents its own playoff scenarios. Texas must defeat Texas A&M to secure its path to the College Football Playoff. Similarly, Alabama needs to win against Auburn to maintain their tournament aspirations. These games are critical for the SEC representation in the playoff field.

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Oregon also faces a crucial test against Washington, ranked No. 24. A win for Oregon could potentially sneak them into the playoff, adding another layer of complexity to the conference standings. The Wolverines, led by Underwood, hope to carry their upset momentum into the Ohio State game. Their ability to execute on both sides of the ball will be key.

As the regular season concludes, the focus shifts to these high-profile rivalries. The outcome of Michigan-Ohio State and UCLA-USC will have lasting impacts on the playoff picture. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see which teams will emerge victorious. The final weeks of the season promise drama, excitement, and decisive moments that will define the college football landscape.