CFP Contenders: Alabama Leads Two-Loss Teams with Top Ranking

Alabama tops the College Football Playoff rankings among two-loss teams. Texas, Tennessee, and Kentucky follow. Other teams like Toledo and Memphis face schedule and defense hurdles.

Alabama leads a packed field of two-loss teams vying for College Football Playoff berths and conference titles as Week 11 approaches. The Crimson Tide hold the only A rating in the current standings, edging out Texas and Tennessee, which sit at A-, and Memphis and James Madison, who earned C+ ratings. Twenty programs across the SEC, Sun Belt, and other conferences remain in contention despite suffering a pair of defeats.

SEC Contenders Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky

Alabama secures the top spot among the twenty teams with two losses, earning the only A rating in the field. Texas and Tennessee follow closely with A- ratings, while Kentucky also enters Week 11 at a 7-2 record. Memphis and James Madison round out the group with C+ ratings, reflecting their standing in the competitive race. The Crimson Tide's dominance in the rankings highlights their position as the most likely two-loss team to reach the postseason.

Also read Pat Forde: The Latest CFP Rankings Show Why a 24-Team Playoff Will Be a Disaster

Toledo, Jacksonville State Face Weak Schedules

Toledo Rockets rank 137th in ESPN's strength of schedule, the weakest among all teams in this group, despite their 7-2 record. The team scores 32.0 points per game, placing them 28th nationally, and maintains a plus-0.3 turnover margin per game. Jacksonville State Gamecocks rank 135th in schedule difficulty while holding a top-three spot in Conference USA. Jacksonville State allows 20.8 points per game, ranking 29th nationally, but their offense averaging 26.6 points per game has not lifted them higher in the rankings.

Air Force, UTSA, and North Texas Defense Struggles

Air Force leads the nation with 319.6 rushing yards per game in Troy Calhoun's 20th season and commits only 4.0 penalties per game, tied for second nationally. Their losses came by scores of 38-32 to North Dakota State and 28-14 to Wyoming, where they lost three fumbles. UTSA scores 31.5 points per game but allows the same amount, ranking 107th nationally, a vulnerability Florida Atlantic exposed. North Texas leads FBS in total offense at 521.4 yards per game and scoring at 42.4 points per game but allows 33.0 points per game, ranking 116th nationally.

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Memphis, James Madison Offensive Strengths and Risks

Memphis piles up 506.8 yards per game, third in the country, with 36.6 points per game ranking 12th. The Tigers sit 4-1 in the American, one game behind North Texas in Charles Huff's first season. James Madison owns the most wins of any team here with an 8-2 record built against the 131st-ranked schedule in ESPN's metrics. JMU scores 35.4 points per game, 16th nationally, but gives up 251.9 passing yards per game, ranking 114th in the country under Billy Napier's leadership.

Upcoming Matchups and Next Steps for Playoff Bids

Louisiana Tech can clinch a spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game with a win over Southern Miss this week in its first season as a conference member. The Bulldogs have won six straight, their longest streak since 2019. Duke has outscored Boston College and NC State by a combined 88-5 over the past two weeks, capped by a 41-3 win vs. NC State. Duke allows 13.8 points per game, tied for fourth nationally, and 296.1 yards per game in a strong defensive performance.