At long last, the College Football Playoff correctly ranked the Texas Longhorns.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBut after Tuesday's latest CFP rankings, Texas appears to be safely in the 12-team field regardless of what happens against Texas A&M thanks to a correct decision by the committee.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Alabama had been placed above Texas ever since the first rankings of the season came out earlier this month. That has now changed. On Tueaday, Texas moved up two spots to No. 3 while Alabama fell three spots to No. 6.

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The Crimson Tide clearly received an unrealistic amount of praise from the committee in recent weeks. Alabama is undoubtedly one of the best teams in the country but No. 3 always felt too high. Yes, Texas' two losses are viewed as worse than Alabama's, but there's no debate when it comes to comparing the wins by each team. It's worth mentioning that the Longhorns also beat UTSA, one of the top Group of 6 teams.

With Boise State falling completely out of the rankings, there's a case to be made for the Roadrunners to move up at some point, which would strengthen Texas' resume even more. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Alabama beat a Kentucky team that rose to as high as No. 6, but the Wildcats have lost three straight. It also beat an LSU squad in Baton Rouge that was ranked No. 13 at the time.

However, the Crimson Tide don't have a win against a team currently in the CFP Top 25. That can't be ignored, even though it's of no fault of their own. Aside from Miami's loss to Notre Dame, Alabama has arguably the best loss in the country, a 20-17 defeat to Georgia. This undoubtedly deserves praise, but the Crimson Tide got steamrolled by Tennessee in Knoxville, 26-10, the same place where Texas beat the Vols, 20-17.

A view of the Cotton Bowl logo at midfield during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect On top of all that, Texas potentially being at No. 3 on Selection Sunday would give the Longhorns a chance at having unofficial home-field advantage in the CFP Quarterfinals.

When going down the order of the teams selecting their Quarterfinals location, No. 1 Georgia would likely pick the Peach Bowl and No. 2 Utah would likely pick the Rose Bowl, leaving Texas with a chance to play in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Of course, Texas could played Texas Tech in the Quarterfinals, immediately splitting AT&T Stadium down the middle.

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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022.

He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7