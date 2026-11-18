On Tuesday night, the BYU football program maintained a critical spot in the top 10 of the CFP rankings. If the season ended today, BYU would earn its first Col

of the CFP rankings. If the season ended today, BYU would earn its first College Football Playoff berth in program history. Going into Tuesday's rankings, some BYU fans were concerned that Wake Forest and/or Texas Tech might leapfrog the Cougars after they earned signature road wins last weekend.

Not only did they win, they looked dominant in the process. Instead, BYU maintained its no. 10 ranking while Wake Forest and Texas Tech landed at no. 11 and no. 12, respectively. After the rankings were revealed, CFP committee chair Hunter Yuracheck explained the separation between BYU, Wake Forest, and Texas Tech, even though BYU has on more loss.

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"I think the biggest difference between those two teams is BYU's win over Notre Dame," Yuracheck said. "Wake Forest doesn't have the same type of win on their resume right now. That's going to be the separation between these teams.

" Yuracheck's comments appeared to indicate that not only was BYU's win over Notre Dame the reason it was ahead of the other two bubble teams this will, it's also the reason BYUremain ahead of Wake Forest and Texas Tech in future rankings as long as it wins out. Wake Forest and Texas Tech won't have a chance to earn a top 10 win over the last two weeks of the season.

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In addition to Yuracheck's direct comments about BYU, he also commented on the rest of the CFP bubble.

“I think the committee has a great deal of respect for Texas Tech and Wake Forest, and there is some separation in the minds of the committee between who’s at 12 and who’s at 13,” Yurachek said. Yuracheck's coments are important, because the Oregon Ducks are ranked 13th followed by Ohio State at 14. In the eyes of the committee, there is "separation" between the 12 and 13 .

If you piece Yuracheck's comments together, you can conclude two things about BYU's standing in the CFP rankings:No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

Of the three teams competing for the final two spots, BYU is in the pole position due to a win over a top six team; that won't change by the end of the regular season as long as BYU wins outWhile Yuracheck's comments are very encouraging for BYU's at-large hopes, the Cougars still don't control their destiny. If nobody loses in front of BYU, and Wake Forest and Texas Tech win their conference championships, BYU would be the first team out of the 12-team field.

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BYU either needs Miami, Indiana, or Tennessee to lose one of its last two games OR Texas Tech or Wake Forest to lose the conference championship game. No. 13 Wake Forest: 33% Combined, the odds that all five teams win out is 3%. Said differently, there is a 97% chance that BYU will be in a really good position to make the College Football Playoff if it wins out.

With two weeks to go, BYU has never been in a better position to make the College Football Playoff. Now it's up to the Cougars to take care of business against Kansas and Cincinnati. Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020.

During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.