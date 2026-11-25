College Football Playoff committee reshuffles SEC rankings after Tennessee beats Alabama. Indiana drops in Big Ten picture while Wake Forest climbs to No. 8. See full bracket analysis.

The College Football Playoff committee delivered a significant shakeup to the SEC landscape and the broader national bracket this week, most notably by downgrading Alabama and elevating Tennessee. While the Indiana Hoosiers experienced a dramatic slide that drew immediate attention, the committee also realigned the SEC hierarchy to reflect recent head-to-head results and overall team performance. These adjustments come with just one regular-season game remaining, leaving several major conferences with unsettled playoff trajectories and multiple teams still fighting for position.

Tennessee Elevates Above Alabama In SEC

No. 5 Tennessee has secured a higher ranking than No. 6 Alabama after the committee honored the Volunteers' 26-10 victory over the Tide on October 17. Both teams enter this final stretch with identical records and similar schedule metrics, but the direct comparison in the voting pool tipped the scale toward Tennessee. The committee deemed the teams comparable and used the earlier win as a decisive tiebreaker to validate the Vols' standing.

Also read SEC Urged to Punish Lane Kiffin Following LSU-Tennessee Game

Alabama's drop was further compounded by its recent win against Chattanooga of the FCS, which carries less weight than Power 4 conference victories. Additionally, several of the Tide's previously regarded best wins have suffered losses, including contests against South Carolina, Kentucky, and LSU. Despite the drop, Alabama remains in the top seven of ESPN's strength of record and strength of schedule metrics, maintaining its viability as a top-tier program.

The shift ensures that both No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Alabama are in strong positions to host first-round College Football Playoff games. These home-field advantages are awarded to seeds numbered five through eight, providing a tangible benefit for teams that can secure these rankings. Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, and Alabama all maintain at least an 89 percent chance to reach the playoff, while every other team in the SEC sits below a 1 percent probability.

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Indiana And Big Ten Picture Shifts

The Indiana Hoosiers have slid significantly in the rankings, moving to No. 14, a development that impacts their path to the Big Ten championship game. Despite the drop, No. 9 Indiana and No. 14 Indiana can still theoretically clinch a spot in the championship, though their path has become more convoluted. The Hoosiers hold a 29.6 percent chance of reaching the Big Ten championship, placing them slightly ahead of Iowa but behind the clear leaders in the conference standings.

The broader Big Ten picture remains fluid as no school has officially clinched a spot in the championship game. UCLA has dropped to No. 9 following a loss to Michigan, yet the Bruins still maintain a 59 percent chance to make the Big Ten title game. They sit second only to No. 13 Oregon, which holds an 86.5 percent probability of reaching the final matchup. The Bruins host rival UCLA on Saturday, with ESPN's FPI giving them a 50.8 percent chance of winning the rivalry game.

Oregon stands as the most likely Big Ten representative for the playoff, holding a 61.9 percent chance of reaching the field and an 86.5 percent chance of winning the conference title. No team in the Big Ten has higher probabilities for either achievement. The Ducks can clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game this Saturday with a win against Washington, streamlining their path to potential playoff inclusion. The regular-season result between UCLA and Oregon on October 10, where the Bruins won 17-15, could factor into how the committee evaluates the teams if UCLA faces Oregon again in the championship.

Wake Forest Climbs And ACC Landscape

Wake Forest has been bumped up to No. 8 after a convincing win against Georgia Tech and UCLA's loss at Michigan. The Demon Deacons have locked up a spot in the ACC championship game, and their rising rank reflects their strong finish. As long as Wake Forest avoids an upset to Duke on Saturday in the regular-season finale, they should finish among the top 12, even if they suffer a loss to Miami in the ACC title game.

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The Demon Deacons currently hold a 67.1 percent chance to reach the CFP and a 77.6 percent chance to defeat Duke on Saturday. Miami presents a significant threat, with ESPN's FPI giving the Hurricanes a 61.9 percent chance to win the ACC title. Louisville is the only three-loss team remaining in the conference, while Clemson, SMU, and Duke each have four losses, and every other team in the league has at least five.

Big 12 And At-Large Contenders

In the Big 12, the Texas Tech Red Raiders have the second-best chance to reach the conference championship game, trailing only Utah, which has already clinched its spot. The Red Raiders hold an 83.8 percent probability of reaching the final. If Texas Tech finishes as the league runner-up, it might miss the playoff field depending on the outcomes of other games. The team ranks No. 53 in offensive efficiency but No. 10 in ESPN's strength of record metric, highlighting a team that wins close games effectively.

If Texas Tech beats Utah and the Utes finish with one loss, the Big 12 could potentially secure three teams in the playoff if BYU holds steady at No. 10. However, No. 16 Arizona is the next-highest ranked Big 12 team and has less than a 1 percent chance to reach the CFP. Every other team in the conference has at least three losses, and none has a strong case for inclusion based on current metrics.

Noatre Dame has been bumped into the first-round bye territory, moving up to No. 4. The Irish are now positioned to avoid the first round of the playoff bracket, a significant advantage that reflects their strong performance throughout the season. The final week of the regular season will determine the remaining spots for at-large bids, with several bubble teams needing specific results to maintain their standing in the top 25.