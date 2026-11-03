CFDA Fashion Awards Honor Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, and Emerging Designers

The Council of Fashion Designers of America celebrated American excellence at its awards gala, honoring Ralph Lauren and Tory Burch while launching a record $1.5 million scholarship fund for design students.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America ( CFDA) held its annual awards ceremony in New York City, a nearly five-hour event that concluded at close to 11 p.m. Hosted by Keke Palmer, the multi-Emmy Award-winning actress and TV host, the gala celebrated American excellence within the fashion industry. Over the past year, CFDA President Tom Ford Browne observed numerous important stories from American designers and creators who hosted spectacular shows during New York Fashion Week, impacting the global landscape.

Venue Atmosphere and Star-Studded Attendance

The evening featured a red carpet, cocktail party, and dinner held beneath a life-sized, 94-foot-long, 21,000-pound giant blue whale. Guests dined on chicken pot pie, a long-standing tradition at the awards, while mingling among the tables. The guest list included Pamela Anderson, Vera Wang, Lea Michele, Christian Siriano, Kate Barton, Jonathan Simkhai, Narciso Rodriguez, Steven Lagos, Lana Todorovich, Todd Kahn, Reed Krakoff, Henry Zankov, Isaac Mizrahi, Kobi Halperin, Deirdre Quinn, Maria Cornejo, Danielle Kallmeyer, Emily Smith, Rose Byrne, Becky G, Kenneth Cole, Allison Janney, Gracie Abrams, June Ambrose, Sergio Hudson, Carolyn Murphy, Jason Wu, Julia Fox, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, and Stacey Bendet.

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Ralph Lauren and Tory Burch Major Honors

Ralph Lauren received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Charles Star Matadin. This marks Lauren's third time receiving this specific honor, following previous wins in 1996 and 2007. The recognition arrives on the heels of the brand's 60th anniversary and follows his 2023 win for American Womenswear Designer of the Year. Lauren was seated in the audience with his wife, Ricky, and his team.

Tory Burch was named American Womenswear Designer of the Year, an award presented by Lupita Nyong'o and Francisco Costa. Anna Wintour, global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer of Condé Nast, introduced Burch. Wintour shared personal anecdotes, revealing Burch is an inveterate practical joker who wrapped Christmas boxes for her brothers and filled them with rocks. Burch explained her desire to create a global lifestyle brand to support women, launching her foundation in 2009 despite investor negativity regarding business purpose.

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Industry Leaders and Emerging Talent Recognized

Francisco Costa and Lupita Nyong'o also presented the American Menswear Designer of the Year award for the third time to the recipient, presented by Matt Damon and Tremaine Emory. Naomi Osaka and Joseph Altuzarra honored Ana Khouri with the American Accessory Designer of the Year award. Colleen Allen, a Brooklyn-based women's fashion designer and founder of her eponymous label, received the Google Shopping American Emerging Designer of the Year award from Cole Escola and Gabriela Hearst.

Additional accolades included Hailey Bieber, Rose, and Zoë Kravitz presenting the International Designer of the Year Award to the winner. Demi Moore accepted the Innovation Award on behalf of Gap Inc., which was presented by Amazon Fashion. Laufey presented Eva Chen, vice president of fashion at Meta and Instagram, with the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard. Cornelia Guest presented the Fashion Icon award to the designated honoree.

CFDA Scholarship Fund and Future Initiatives

Sara Moonves, editor in chief of W Magazine, addressed the crowd regarding the 30th anniversary of the CFDA Scholarship Fund. She stated that over the past three decades, CFDA scholars have shaped the industry as influential creative voices and leaders. This year marks a new chapter with a record $1.5 million awarded directly to promising design students across the country.

Moonves noted that in 2027, the CFDA x WYouth Scholarship, presented by Nuuly, will be introduced. This new initiative will provide two students with funding to pursue their education. Adi Gil, Angela Donhauser, and Gabriel Asfour of ThreeAsFour presented the Isabel Toledo Board of Directors' Tribute to Susan Cianciolo, a fashion designer and artist. The event concluded with 12 awards distributed among designers and leaders who continue to define American fashion.