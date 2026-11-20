FOX Sports' college football pick 'em breakdown for Week 12's top games.

The slate starts in East Lansing on Friday night, where No. 13 Oregon looks to keep its CFP hopes alive against Michigan State on FOX.

On Saturday, No. 14 Ohio State travels to Nebraska for"Big Noon Kickoff", looking to avoid losing four games in a season for the first time since 2011. Then, in the afternoon, No. 4 UCLA puts its undefeated record on the line against a struggling Michigan team in Ann Arbor. Can coach Kyle Whittingham get a win that might save his job, or will the Bob Chesney train keep rolling?

Also read CFB Week 12 Betting Report: 'UCLA Is Not Perceived As A No. 4 Team'

Things should get loud in Knoxville, where No. 9 Tennessee fans will welcome back former head coach Lane Kiffin. Can Kiffin and LSU bounce back from last week’s heartbreaking loss to No. 5 Texas in another hostile environment? Elsewhere, No. 12 Texas Tech and Baylor meet in a game with major Big 12 title and CFP implications, while No. 21 South Carolina looks to shake off a blowout loss to Arkansas with an upset of No. 1 Georgia at home.

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The morning kicks off with No. 14 Ohio State traveling to Nebraska . Later, a spot Big 12 team is fighting for a spot in the conference title game and CFP when No. 12 Texas Tech goes to Baylor .

Later, No. 1 Georgia will try to remain the top-ranked team for a third straight week when it faces No. 21 South Carolina Joel Klatt Carves Up CFP Committee: 'The Worst Playoff Committee' We've Ever HadAhead Of Schedule! James Madison Leaving Sun Belt For American Conference In 2027CFB Week 12 Betting Report: 'UCLA Is Not Perceived As A No. 4 Team'FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.