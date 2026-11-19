Emergency data reveals a 650 percent rise in sexual assaults in Ceuta following the arrival of 80,000 migrants, alongside sharp increases in violent crime and sanitation crises.

Emergency service records obtained by Spanish media outlet El Español show that sexual assaults in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta increased by 650 percent between late July and late October 2025, following an influx of 80,000 migrants from Morocco. The data indicates a sharp escalation in violent crime, with cases rising from four to 30 during the specified period in 2025, compared to the same timeframe in 2026.

Ceuta Crime Statistics Spike Dramatically

Sexual assaults in Ceuta have risen significantly, with sixteen of the thirty reported cases involving minors, a stark contrast to zero such incidents recorded during the equivalent period in the previous year. This surge is part of a broader deterioration in public safety, as total cases registered with emergency authorities jumped from 2,233 in 2025 to 11,286 in 2026.

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Violent attacks involving weapons have also intensified, with firearm assault cases climbing from eight to 56. Reports of assaults with bladed weapons surged even more dramatically, rising from 23 to 268 incidents. The general category of aggressions registered 1,777 cases in 2026, compared to just 209 the year prior, highlighting the scale of the security challenges facing the coastal city.

Property Crimes and Public Order Disruptions

Home invasions have seen the most significant numerical increase, rising from 35 cases in 2025 to 1,018 in 2026. Robberies involving violence or intimidation on public streets increased from 11 to 115 cases during the same period. Disturbances of public order also escalated sharply, moving from 85 to 618 reports.

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Additionally, reports of minor abandonment grew from 15 to 265 cases. These figures reflect the strain on local infrastructure and emergency services as the city grapples with the aftermath of the migration event that began in late July. The data underscores the complex interplay between immigration pressures and local public safety metrics.

Sanitation Crises and Resident Tensions

Bees in Ceuta have also faced a severe sanitation crisis, particularly in late October when a heavy storm caused drains overflowing with human waste to flood the city. Migrants, lacking adequate facilities, have reportedly used drains and pipes as makeshift toilets, leading to a potent mix of rubbish and waste that created strong, unpleasant odors for residents.

Footage captured during this period showed murky streaks cutting through the sea as heavy rain fell, with human waste flowing down from the beaches. Many of the remaining migrants, including minors, have been forced to sleep in poor conditions or in now-demolished makeshift camps, fueling social tensions between locals and the immigrant population.

Political Fallout and Government Response

The crisis has become a central political issue across Spain, with opposition parties hoping to leverage migration concerns to unseat the progressive government in upcoming elections. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces criticism for his handling of the migrant crisis, alongside scandals regarding housing affordability and corruption. The pivotal election is scheduled for November 29, adding pressure to the current administration.

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Ceuta President Juan Jesus Vivas, a conservative figure, recently criticized Prime Minister Sanchez for what he termed abandonment during the invasion. Vivas insisted that the situation must have a fundamental explanation, reflecting the growing friction between local and national leadership. A regional government source described the 112 Emergency Service data as extremely worrying, citing a serious deterioration in the city's safety and well-being.

Police Operations and Border Control Measures

Spanish police and soldiers have conducted multiple operations to clear migrant camps in Ceuta, including a major action on October 11 involving more than 350 police officers from various units. This operation targeted the El Guano esplanade, where hundreds of migrants had been camping in makeshift shelters. Police transferred migrants to the Temporary Stay Centre for Immigrants (CETI) near the Tarajal border crossing with Morocco.

Some migrants fled into nearby hills to avoid being placed on buses, while cleaning crews moved in to clear the esplanade and beach areas. These clearances, described by the interior ministry as the fifth such operation in recent weeks, aim to clear public areas of the city. Recent months have also seen clashes between migrants and police, as well as violence erupting between migrants and Ceutan residents, further complicating efforts to restore order.