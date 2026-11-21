Sexual assaults in Ceuta surged 650 percent following the July migrant influx, prompting Mayor Juan Jesús Vivas to accuse Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of abandoning the territory.

Sexual assaults reported to emergency services in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta have increased by 650 percent since the arrival of tens of thousands of migrants from Morocco in July. Local authorities have released alarming statistics indicating a severe deterioration in public safety for the city's residents. The spike in violent crime has intensified political tensions between the regional leadership in Ceuta and the central government in Madrid.

Emergency Data Reveals Drastic Crime Surge

A report generated by the Ceuta 112 emergency service details a sharp rise in serious crimes between July 30 and October 29. During this three-month window, the service recorded at least 30 sexual assaults. This figure stands in stark contrast to the four assaults logged during the identical period in 2025. The data reflects a 650 percent increase in sexual violence within a city of just 84,000 inhabitants. The report further highlighted that 16 of the 30 incidents involved minors, compared to zero cases during the same timeframe last year.

Also read Christmas in July? Why Stop There?

Violent crime beyond sexual offenses has also escalated dramatically following the arrival of an estimated 80,000 irregular migrants. The number of firearm assault claims rose from eight to 56. Claims involving bladed weapons surged even more sharply, increasing from 23 to 268 incidents. This represents a 1,065 percent jump in assaults using sharp instruments. Regional officials described the data from the emergency service as extremely worrying and indicative of a serious decline in order.

Mayor Accuses Central Government of Abandonment

Ceuta Mayor-President Juan Jesús Vivas has directly blamed the Socialist federal government for the security crisis. He accused Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of abandoning the North African territory during the invasion. When asked if the Spanish leader should face treason charges for failing to protect the city, Vivas refused to prejudge legal outcomes but criticized the inaction. He stated that the state did not utilize available deterrent capabilities during the event.

Advertisement

Vivas asserted that the Moroccan government decided how many migrants entered and when the flow was restricted. He suggested there may have been collusion between Pedro Sánchez and Morocco to manage the situation. The Mayor dismissed theories that the event was orchestrated solely by mafia smuggling groups. He argued that such criminal organizations lack the logistical capabilities required for such a massive operation. The political fallout has placed significant pressure on the central government to respond to the regional crisis.

Police Find Evidence of Coordinated Logistical Support

An independent investigation by the Spanish National Police supports claims of high-level coordination prior to the border crossing. The force found that migrants were equipped with between 8,000 and 10,000 floating tubes of a specific color, design, and model. The report stated it did not seem possible for random individuals to acquire identical flotation devices independently. Authorities concluded the gear likely came from a single large batch acquired previously and distributed locally.

The police determined the invasion involved a logistical component that included pre-ordered availability and distribution notes. Migrants were instructed to use specific swimming methods at a precisely determined time and place. While the report did not explicitly name the orchestrator, it noted that Spanish National Police have previously accused agents of the Moroccan regime in Rabat of assisting the crossing. This evidence complicates the narrative of the event being solely a result of irregular migration pressures.

Historical Context of Border Tensions and Intelligence

Intelligence reports indicate that uniformed Moroccan gendarmes were present in the border town of Castillejos on the day of the invasion. These officers allegedly informed migrants on the best means of crossing into Spanish territory. The report claimed to have graphic evidence placing plainclothes Moroccan agents also instructing migrants. These findings suggest state-level involvement in facilitating the mass movement across the border. The presence of official security personnel adds another layer of complexity to the geopolitical relationship between Spain and Morocco.

Advertisement

The combination of criminal statistics and police intelligence has created a volatile political environment in Ceuta. The city remains a flashpoint for EU migration policy and bilateral relations. Local residents are increasingly concerned about their safety as many migrants remain in the territory. The data from Ceuta 112 serves as a critical indicator of the challenges facing the exclave. Political leaders continue to debate the responsibility for the security breach and the appropriate response to the ongoing situation.