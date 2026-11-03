Ceuta Presents 448 Million Euro War Budget for 2027 After July Migration Crisis

The autonomous city of Ceuta unveils a 448.48 million euro budget to address the aftermath of the late July migrant invasion, funding security, cleaning, and recovery efforts while demanding central government support.

The autonomous city of Ceuta has officially presented its 2027 budget, a financial plan specifically structured to manage the severe economic and social fallout from the mass illegal migration event that occurred in late July. City authorities have labeled this fiscal proposal a " War Budget," reflecting the extraordinary measures required to maintain public order and restore normalcy to the North African exclave. The presentation was led by Kissy Chandiramani, the Councillor of Finance, Economic Transition, and Digital Transformation for the local government.

448 Million Euro Budget Structure

Total allocations for the 2027 fiscal year stand at 448.48 million euros, a figure determined by the urgent need to sustain essential services amidst ongoing instability. Councillor Chandiramani emphasized that the financial framework operates under the slogan "Ceuta is not for sale, Ceuta is defended," a chant frequently heard during public demonstrations following the invasion. The budget aims to guarantee the continuity of public services and daily operations while simultaneously addressing the immediate consequences of the chaotic events without abandoning previously planned developmental projects.

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Security and Emergency Allocations

A significant portion of the budget is dedicated to addressing security costs that have surged since the late July incursion. The city has been incurring additional expenditures ranging between 300,000 euros and 400,000 euros per month to cover extra hours paid to security personnel. This recurring financial burden highlights the strain on local resources as the city attempts to secure its borders and neighborhoods. The budget also includes a specific seven million euro provision designed to cover extraordinary cleaning costs over the next five months, a direct response to the environmental and sanitary damage caused by the large-scale presence of migrants.

Future Emergency Funds and Recovery

To prepare for potential future disruptions, the budget features a dedicated 4.3 million euro fund available for emergencies occurring after January 1, 2027. This reserve can be utilized for the recovery of mountains, beaches, green areas, and neighborhoods that were severely affected by the invasion. Councillor Chandiramani warned that if the situation does not stabilize before the start of 2027, these extraordinary budget expenditures will remain in effect. The allocation serves as a financial buffer to ensure that recovery efforts are not halted by fiscal shortages during a period of heightened uncertainty.

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Government and EU Support Demands

The Ceuta administration has explicitly demanded that the Spanish central government and the European Union provide financial assistance commensurate with the city's border circumstances. Chandiramani stated that the local government is seeking an adequate response from these higher authorities to help facilitate the functioning of the invaded city. She stressed that the burden of dismantling migrant shelters and covering subsequent cleanup costs should fall on the central government, ensuring that Ceuta residents do not endure additional financial strain. The local council insists that the central administration must provide a clear schedule for closing and restoring facilities, coordinated with the City and the Port Authority.

Upcoming Elections and Political Outlook

The next local government elections in Ceuta are scheduled for May 23, 2027, meaning the incoming administration will immediately face these ongoing extraordinary necessities. Councillor Chandiramani noted that the current projections are conservative and balanced but must address the reality that the city remains far from achieving a state of normalcy. She affirmed that the responsibility lies with the Government of Spain and the European Union to provide support, and the local government will not waver in its determination to seek assistance from all necessary sources until stability is restored.