Spanish authorities in Ceuta arrested nearly 50 Moroccan migrants who went into hiding to avoid deportation following rejected asylum claims. The operation highlights the ongoing challenges in managing the post-invasion migrant crisis in the Spanish exclave.

Police officials in Ceuta detained nearly 50 illegal Moroccan migrants who went into hiding to avoid deportation after their respective asylum applications were denied, outlets reported on Tuesday. This enforcement action targets individuals among the tens of thousands who swarmed into the Spanish exclave during the mass invasion in late July. The Spanish National Police identified these individuals specifically because their initial requests for asylum protections were rejected by authorities.

Search Operations Target Evading Migrants

The decision to go into hiding was directly prompted by the denial of asylum requests, leading the group to abandon their respective spots at the temporary shelters setup by the Spanish central government. Spanish National Police Prevention and Response Unit officers, alongside other police officers, carried out an extensive search across Ceuta's neighborhoods and main zones in search for the missing Moroccans. Some agents conducted these searches in plainclothes to better navigate the areas where the migrants had concealed themselves.

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Detention and Transfer Procedures

Once located and detained, the migrants were reportedly transferred to a Temporary Foreigner Attention Center located near Ceuta's borders with Morocco. These individuals will remain detained at this facility until they are sent back to their country of origin. Officials noted that once an asylum application is denied in Spain, a series of corresponding administrative procedures take place that can lead to the repatriation of a migrant back to their country of origin.

Rising Costs and Escape Attempts

Evading authorities and attempting to avoid deportation appears to be a growing trend among the remaining illegal migrants in Ceuta once their asylum request is denied. In a separate incident, police officers successfully stopped a group of about 20 migrants as they attempted to board a boat to escape Ceuta and presumptively reach mainland Spain. Investigations determined that these individuals had paid 6,500 euros to an unknown individual to be allowed in the boat, in addition to a daily fee of 15 euros to stay at the place they were hiding at.

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Criticisms of Central Government Handling

Local Ceuta government authorities have repeatedly emphasized that the mass migrant invasion of the Spanish North African exclave, and the consequences left by the chaotic events, are far from resolved four months after the invasion took place. Juan Jesus Vivas, the President of Ceuta's autonomous government, has been a fierce critic of the Spanish socialist central government's handling of the crisis. He once again criticized the Spanish government and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez earlier this week during an event alongside the President of Melilla's government, Juan Jose Imbroda.

Social Impact and Crime Statistics

The aftermath of the invasion has resulted in significant social consequences for the local population. Ceuta has experienced a staggering 650 percent increase in the number of reported sexual assault cases following the invasion. Of the total documented sexual assault cases, 16 involved minors. These statistics underscore the ongoing security challenges facing the region as authorities continue to manage the large population of migrants who remain in the area.