Cessna 172 Plane Clips Pickup Truck in Fort Myers Emergency Landing

A Cessna 172D Skyhawk clipped a pickup truck in a Fort Myers emergency landing near Bayshore Road and I-75, with no injuries reported.

A small Cessna 172D Skyhawk clipped a pickup truck during a Fort Myers emergency landing on a Florida highway on Saturday. The incident happened near Bayshore Road and I-75 around noon, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Video of the moment shows the aircraft coming down close to traffic before it reached the pavement, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now investigating what happened.

Two pilots, who have not been publicly identified, were on board when the plane experienced a mechanical issue. Officials said the pilots had to land the aircraft immediately. No injuries were reported at the scene, which is a key detail for investigators and local residents alike.

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How the Cessna 172D Emergency Landing Unfolded

The plane's wing clipped the back of a pickup truck just before its wheels touched down on the road, according to video of the incident. After landing, the aircraft continued to travel down the highway. A driver who recorded the moment watched as the plane touched the ground and kept moving along the road.

Images released by authorities show the aircraft was virtually untouched despite the contact with the truck. The footage captured by a witness has circulated widely, showing how close the plane came to other vehicles on the roadway near Bayshore Road and I-75 in Fort Myers.

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Sheriff and FAA Respond to Fort Myers Incident

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno thanked everyone involved in the aftermath of the emergency landing. Marceno said the outcome was positive because no one was injured. He added that the sheriff's office was especially grateful for that result, given recent deadly aviation accidents elsewhere.

Marceno specifically recognized the patrol deputies, FDOT Southwest Florida, and Bayshore Fire Rescue for their quick response and professionalism while assessing the scene. He said the sheriff's office would continue working closely with the FAA as the agency reviews the circumstances of the incident. He also said the safety of the community remains the top priority.

NTSB Wreckage Recovery and Learjet Debris Findings

The Fort Myers landing came just one week after a Learjet crashed on a street in West Palm Beach, killing everyone on board. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on X that debris had been found away from the impact location and on the roofs of homes and buildings near the crash site. The agency said a portion of one engine was found while officials excavated the area.

All wreckage found at the West Palm Beach site will be shipped to a secure location for further examination, officials said. The NTSB urged residents who find debris or parts to contact the agency and warned that no one should attempt to move, alter or dispose of them. The agency stressed that even small pieces of the wreckage may contain important evidence that could help investigators determine what happened.

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Nearby residents have reported finding airplane debris around their homes. One suspected piece of the Learjet 60 fell through the roof of Ana Escobar's home, leaving a giant hole, tearing insulation from the ceiling and letting water drip through. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has collected the item as evidence, Escobar told the outlet.

Peter DiMaira, who lives roughly four miles from the crash site, believes he found a piece of the airplane's tail, which could help prove that the jet was falling apart before the crash. The NTSB also confirmed it recovered three pieces of the jet's left elevator, which helps the aircraft make up-and-down movements. Those pieces were found between one and four miles from the crash site. The Daily Mail contacted the FAA for comment on the Fort Myers crash.