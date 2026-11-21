CertiK and Columbia University researchers announce TensorLean, a formal verification framework that identified 25 bugs in DeepSeek and FlashAttention kernels.

CertiK and researchers from Columbia University have unveiled TensorLean, a groundbreaking formal verification framework designed to prove the mathematical correctness of production AI kernels. Announced on November 20, this project marks what the research team describes as the first formal verification of production AI kernels. The technology addresses a critical aspect of large-scale AI development by ensuring that low-level code produces accurate results for model training and inference.

The framework specifically targets GPU kernels, which are specialized programs that execute computational operations directly on graphics processing units. These programs handle the heavy lifting for large language models and other complex AI systems. An error in a kernel can affect computational results without necessarily interrupting execution, allowing incorrect calculations to propagate through subsequent operations.

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Such errors can cause a model training process to diverge from its intended trajectory, leading to significant financial losses. For instance, if a training operation consumes $100 million in computing resources and an error forces developers to repeat just one percent of the work, the resulting additional expense would reach one million dollars. This highlights the urgent need for rigorous verification in high-performance computing environments.

TensorLean addresses this challenge through a mathematical approach that establishes whether software satisfies predefined requirements under specified conditions. Unlike conventional testing, which checks program behavior against selected examples, formal verification can establish correctness across the entire scope covered by its mathematical specifications. The proofs are developed using Lean and can be independently checked by machines for absolute certainty.

The research team applied TensorLean to more than 100 production GPU kernels spanning multiple generations of GPU architectures. The examined implementations include kernels developed by DeepSeek and components of FlashAttention, a widely used library for accelerating attention computations in AI models. During the verification process, researchers identified two bugs in DeepSeek kernels and another 23 in FlashAttention.

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These findings demonstrate how mathematical verification can expose computational errors in performance-critical code that may not be detected through conventional testing. Identifying an issue is only one part of the process, as researchers must also establish that the corrected implementation satisfies its original requirements. Ronghui Gu, CertiK co-founder and Columbia University computer science professor, emphasized the need to prove that repaired programs meet requirements under defined conditions.

Ronghui Gu stated that after finding a bug, the team still needs to prove that the repaired program meets its requirements under defined conditions. He noted that for large-model developers, every performance improvement should be backed by reliable evidence of correctness. The goal is for rigorous verification to keep pace with code changes and reduce the risk of computational errors reaching large-scale training and deployment.

For AI developers, the framework offers a way to incorporate correctness checks into the performance optimization cycle. Following code modifications, engineering teams can benchmark the updated implementation and run verification again to determine whether changes introduced computational errors. Implementations that satisfy their specifications can then be accompanied by machine-checkable proofs.

TensorLean also supports the reuse of existing specifications for related computational operations. This could simplify the verification of additional kernels and allow checks to be repeated as software implementations evolve. The approach is intended to provide reliable evidence of correctness for every performance improvement, helping to reduce the risk of computational errors reaching large-scale training and deployment.

Bringing mathematical proofs to production AI code presents additional challenges because high-performance implementations rely on complex optimizations. These include overlapping data transfers with computation, adapting execution configurations to different workloads, and using reduced-precision arithmetic. TensorLean is designed to account for these conditions simultaneously by verifying the PTX code generated during compilation.

It checks whether the resulting computations satisfy their specifications within defined numerical tolerances. This comprehensive approach ensures that the framework can handle the intricate details of modern GPU architecture. By doing so, it provides a robust solution to the growing security and reliability concerns in the AI infrastructure sector.

The financial implications of kernel errors can be substantial, extending beyond immediate computing costs. Incorrect calculations affecting downstream operations can lead to wasted resources and expensive training repetitions. TensorLean is designed to reduce the likelihood of these outcomes by verifying code before it enters production environments. This proactive stance helps safeguard the multi-billion dollar investments in AI research and development.

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As developers seek to increase computational efficiency and reduce operating costs, performance optimizations can introduce errors that are difficult to detect through conventional testing. The introduction of TensorLean provides a critical tool for maintaining integrity in this high-stakes environment. It allows teams to push the boundaries of AI performance without compromising on accuracy or reliability.

The collaboration between CertiK and Columbia University represents a significant step forward in AI infrastructure security. By leveraging academic expertise and industry experience, the researchers have created a framework that bridges the gap between theoretical verification and practical application. This synergy is essential for addressing the unique challenges posed by large-scale AI systems.

The findings from DeepSeek and FlashAttention serve as a proof of concept for the framework's capabilities. The identification of 25 bugs underscores the prevalence of hidden errors in critical AI codebases. It also highlights the value of formal verification in uncovering issues that traditional testing methods might miss.

Moving forward, the adoption of TensorLean could become a standard practice in AI development. By integrating formal verification into the workflow, companies can ensure that their models are built on a foundation of mathematical certainty. This shift could ultimately lead to more reliable, efficient, and trustworthy AI systems across various industries.

The technology addresses not just immediate technical challenges but also broader strategic concerns. As AI becomes increasingly integral to global infrastructure, the need for verifiable and secure code grows. TensorLean offers a scalable solution that can adapt to the evolving needs of the AI community. It sets a new benchmark for quality assurance in computational research.

The impact of this framework extends beyond the immediate beneficiaries of DeepSeek and FlashAttention. It provides a template for verifying other types of complex software systems. The methodologies developed by the CertiK and Columbia University team can be applied to various domains where precision and reliability are paramount. This potential for broader application amplifies the significance of their work.

In conclusion, the launch of TensorLean marks a pivotal moment in the history of AI development. By combining rigorous mathematical verification with practical engineering solutions, the researchers have addressed a critical vulnerability in modern AI infrastructure. The identification of 25 bugs in high-profile projects serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in unchecked code optimization. The framework offers a path toward safer, more efficient, and more reliable AI systems.