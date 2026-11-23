Certarus expects its first permanent California CNG hub, near Bakersfield, to open in Q1 2027 and serve SoCal to the Bay Area. See who it will serve.

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Please email studios@latimes.com. Hub expected online in Q1 2027; MOU with Gazelle Transportation supports first California Mobile CNG Fleet Fueling deployment Certarus, the mobile gas solutions leader and a wholly owned subsidiary of Superior Plus Corp., has announced a new compressed natural gas supply hub near Bakersfield. Expected to begin gas flow in Q1 2027, the hub will be Certarus’ first permanent supply point in the state and will serve customers from Southern California through the Bay Area.

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Certarus has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Gazelle Transportation, the largest crude oil hauler in California, to deploy Mobile CNG Fleet Fueling at Gazelle’s facility. The two companies are working toward a definitive agreement.

“California’s growers, processors, industrial facilities and data infrastructure operators deliver products and services that are essential to the economy,” said, president of Certarus. “Reliable and affordable energy is critical to their success. Certarus’ new California hub will expand access to natural gas solutions that help customers manage energy costs while benefiting from the safety, reliability and responsiveness of our industry-leading team and platform.

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” per month, with an average carbon intensity of approximately negative 200 gCO2e/MJ . In 2025, Gazelle’s CNG fleet avoided nearly 27,000 metric tons of carbon emissions.

“Maximizing the total value proposition to our customers is always the mission here at Gazelle. Never has there been a time in the history of our business where one decision made such a dramatic positive impact on our bottom line and our environmental stewardship objectives as adopting RNG has,” said, president and CEO of Gazelle Transportation.

“Certarus has been a great partner to us. Fueling on our own yard furthers the benefits of RNG, keeps our trucks on the road, and the flexibility of their mobile fueling services enables us to accelerate fleet conversion towards more natural gas. ” Gazelle’s CNG fleet already supports Certarus CNG and RNG projects in California. Gazelle’s high standards for dependability, stewardship, efficiency and safety leadership are a strong fit with Certarus’ third-party carrier program.

Superior Plus Propane is also taking delivery of its first CNG trucks in California, which will fuel on-site through the Gazelle deployment. California’s industrial and agricultural operators pay some of the highest energy prices in the United States. On-highway diesel in California averaged more than $8.00 per gallon in the month of October and more than $7.00 per gallon for the third quarter, 25% more than the national average, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Certarus’ new California hub sits on the Highway 99 and Interstate 5 freight corridors between Los Angeles and the Bay Area. From there, Certarus’ CNG truck fleet can deliver natural gas economically to customers from Southern California through the Bay Area, including the farms, food processors and oil fields of the Central Valley. Trucks, equipment and process heat can run on lower-cost natural gas at sites where pipeline service is unavailable, constrained or slow to arrive.

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, vice president, Growth & Strategy at Certarus.

“When fleets and manufacturers switch to natural gas at a lower price that holds steady, they can plan their costs with more confidence, and over time that takes pressure off prices for everyone downstream. Gazelle is our first fleet customer in California, and this hub puts us within reach of industrial customers from Southern California through the Bay Area. ” The Mobile CNG Fleet Fueling collaboration establishes transportation market demand for the new hub when it opens.

Certarus expects the hub to also serve industrial, agricultural, utility and energy customers across the state. Mobile CNG Fleet Fueling is a fully managed, behind-the-fence service. Fleets fuel at their own facilities without pipeline connectivity, permanent station construction or upfront capital.

It complements the continued build-out of public and private CNG stations in California and helps more fleets move The hub and fleet deployment run on Certarus’ existing North American platform, which includes the largest CNG transport trailer fleet in North America, the industry’s largest portable compression fleet and integrated gas supply. Commercial Real EstateIberostar Promo Code Deals for Your Next Getaway in 2026