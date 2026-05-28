Cerne Abbas Giant Receives Makeover: 17 Tonnes of Fresh Chalk Restores Iconic Landmark

The 180-foot Cerne Abbas Giant, Britain's largest chalk figure, is undergoing a two-week restoration using 17 tonnes of chalk. National Trust staff and volunteers are hand-packing chalk to combat erosion and algae. The restoration follows a successful land acquisition and historical revelations about the Giant's origins.

The Cerne Abbas Giant , Britain's largest and most iconic chalk figure , is undergoing a major restoration. The 180-foot (55-metre) tall landmark, which has dominated the Cerne Abbas hillside in Dorset for at least 700 years, is being re-chalked using approximately 17 tonnes of fresh chalk.

The process involves National Trust staff, volunteers, and members of the public carefully digging out old material and packing in new chalk by hand on the steep 33% slope. This meticulous work, which takes about two weeks, is essential to prevent erosion and weed growth. Luke Dawson, Lead Ranger for the National Trust at West Dorset and Cranborne Chase, explained that the techniques have remained unchanged for generations, ensuring the Giant remains visible for centuries.

The restoration comes at a significant time as the National Trust recently acquired over 130 hectares of land surrounding the Giant through a national fundraising appeal. Hannah Jefferson, general manager for the National Trust, noted that this re-chalking feels especially meaningful as it represents a collective effort to care not just for the figure but for the entire landscape. The Giant's origins have long puzzled historians, with theories ranging from a Roman Hercules to a satirical depiction of Oliver Cromwell.

In 2021, scientific analysis using Lidar technology revealed that the Giant was likely first carved between 700 and 1100 AD, and may originally have worn trousers, with the phallus added in the 17th century for comedic effect. In 2024, tourists complained that the Giant had become overgrown with grass due to an exceptionally wet summer, reducing visibility. This prompted calls for restoration, with some joking that the Giant needed a bit of manscaping.

The National Trust attributed the overgrowth to the wet conditions. The last re-chalking occurred in 2019 to commemorate 100 years of National Trust ownership. The current restoration also aims to address algae growth, which has dulled the Giant's white outline, possibly due to warmer, wetter conditions. The trust plans further monitoring to adapt to climate impacts.

Steve Timms, National Trust archaeologist, emphasized that the Giant was never meant to exist in isolation, and the land acquisition ensures its preservation within a broader landscape. The restoration is a powerful reminder that the Giant's story continues to be written by the people of today





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