Cerberus Collection: A Unique Opportunity for Indigenous Cultural Preservation

The Cerberus Collection, a collection of over 100,000 Indigenous artifacts, is a significant discovery for the Indigenous communities and provides a unique opportunity for the public to learn about and appreciate their culture.

The Natural History Museum of Utah and the Bureau of Land Management are working together to preserve and curate the Cerberus Collection , the largest illegal collection of Indigenous artifacts ever recovered by the federal government.

The collection contains over 100,000 items, including ceramic objects, personal adornment pieces, and lithic tools, which provide historical insight into the culture of the people they once belonged to. Most of the objects were recovered on Utah land, and the collection efforts have been centered in Utah. The BLM and the museum began working together in 2020 to catalog and return items to tribal nations where possible.

The process is lengthy and intricate, and the BLM and the museum have each played unique roles. The recovered objects start in the care of the Utah BLM, where they are identified, catalogued and prepared for curation. The BLM partners with repositories and museums across the nation and communicates with institutions within the Four Corners states to arrange for artifacts to find a place near their original home.

The museum's anthropology collections manager, Anne T. Lawlor, has been working on the Cerberus Collection since 2020 and describes the objects as 'remarkably unusual' and 'very, very special.

' She notes that there are two clouds of mystery surrounding many of the recovered items: where exactly they came from and how they are so well-preserved. Lawlor remarks that some of the items, such as a shoe made of leather and yucca leaves, are so well-preserved that they could be worn today. The Cerberus Collection is a significant discovery for the Indigenous communities and provides a unique opportunity for the public to learn about and appreciate their culture.

The collection is a testament to the importance of preserving and respecting Indigenous cultural heritage and the need for continued collaboration between museums, cultural institutions, and Indigenous communities





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