Colombian presidential candidate Iván Cepeda, running as the successor of far-left President Gustavo Petro, acknowledges no evidence of fraud in Sunday's election despite Petro's claims of 'ghost' voters and modified software. Cepeda and conservative candidate Abelardo de la Espriella will face off in a runoff election on June 21.

Colombian far-left Senator and presidential candidate Iván Cepeda acknowledged on Monday that his team has found no irregularities to suggest fraud in Sunday's first round presidential election, in which he came in second place.

Cepeda stated, 'We have carried out the necessary investigations, and as a serious and transparent person, I must say that we have not yet found any evidence of facts of such magnitude or gravity as to warrant a statement regarding possible irregularities.

' However, he also stressed, 'I am an honest and thorough person, and we have found no evidence, indications, or irregularities. ' Cepeda's statements contrast with claims made by outgoing far-left President Gustavo Petro, who insists that the results are not trustworthy and that he will not accept them. Petro, a former member of the Marxist M19 terrorist guerrilla, is Colombia's first leftist president in history and is backing Cepeda's candidacy as part of his ruling Historic Pact coalition.

If elected, Cepeda seeks to continue Colombia's current far-left government as Petro's 'successor.

' The election, featuring 13 different presidential candidates, concluded with outsider Colombian conservative candidate Abelardo de la Espriella in first place with 43.74 percent of the votes against Cepeda's 40.90. As no candidate obtained the 50-percent majority required to win in the first round, de la Espriella and Cepeda will head to an upcoming June 21 runoff election to determine who will become the president of Colombia for the next four years.

Moments after Colombian authorities announced the results, Petro took to social media to denounce the results and express that he will not recognize them. Petro justified his decision on the grounds that the election was administered by Thomas Greg & Sons, a private security company that has provided services for the Colombian state over the past six decades. According to Petro, the company allegedly added 800,000 'ghost' voters to the electoral registry.

Cepeda, referring to Petro's claims, reported that there are 'two rather confusing situations' in Sunday's election: the 'discrepancy' in voter registry alluded to by Petro and allegations of 'atypical voting patterns' in an unspecified number of voting stations.

'Only once the vote-counting committees have fully clarified this matter will we comment on tonight's results,' Cepeda said. Petro has not presented evidence to substantiate his accusations against the company or justify his stance on Sunday's election results at press time. On Tuesday, Petro stated that he would present 'substantiated evidence of possible fraud' to the competent authorities.

According to Petro, the voting software was 'modified' twice in the days before the election, altering the electoral census and the number of polling stations and tables. This resulted in the alleged inclusion of 885,409 new voters to the registry and discrepancies in the number of installed voting tables.

Petro also claimed that in the vote count of the Bautista brothers, 5,300 tables appear with more than 300 votes on the day, many reaching 700 votes, which he believes is the location of the advantage of 635,000 with which Abelardo surpasses Cepeda. However, Colombian National Registrar Hernán Penagos clarified that the country only has a single electoral census published on April 30 that features 41,421,973 voters registered.

Penagos also emphasized that most voting stations on Sunday featured facial and fingerprint biometric checks, making it 'impossible' to add voters outside of the census as Petro claimed. Despite Petro's claims, Colombian authorities publicly informed on Tuesday morning that no evidence of massive vote alternation has been found throughout the vote count, with electoral judges having counted 99.98 percent of all votes.

The National Registry emphasized that the results have a 99.94 percent match with those divulged on Sunday, with the changes being 'minimal' and the process of consolidating and releasing the results successful. As of Tuesday morning, only 33 out of the over 122,000 voting tables installed on Sunday are left to review due to weather conditions delaying the logistical transport of the voting material





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