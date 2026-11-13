CEO Talks: Titan’s Kuruvilla Markose on the Long Climb Up the Watchmaking Ladder

Titan's Kuruvilla Markose discusses India's premiumization, courting consumers priced out by Swiss brands and plans for an apex watchmaker.

“If we don’t reinvent ourselves, and if we don’t learn the greater than $300 game, or the greater than $1,000 game, we will get left behind.

”‘s leading watchmaker, the group behind Titan, Sonata, Raga and Nebula, made a first move with a showcase in Geneva during theThe time feels ripe for the executive. As many of Switzerland’s most prestigious players compete on heritage, crafts and complications, their prices have continued to push upward, leaving many enthusiasts behind and fueling the rise of independents.

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They have also been looking east, with That is the territory where the Titan brand and its siblings reign, having built its way from the ground up. Founded in 1984 as a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corp., Titan brought modern quartz watches to India and built a nationwide retail network.

Over the decades, the watchmaker rooted in Hosur, India, an industrial city located around 40 kilometers outside high-tech metropolis Bengaluru, became known on its home turf for affordable, reliable watches, which built strong customer loyalty. Today, the division produces some 18 million watches a year and grew sales 14 percent to 5,267 crore rupees, or $563 million at current exchange rates, as reported for its 2026 fiscal year ended in March.

Its portfolio starts with Pose and Vibe, offering watches for around $15 that sell some 2 million units a year, stretches to Raga’s organic shapes and designs that don’t always look like conventional timepieces, and now reaches high four-figure prices with gem-set gold watches with Nebula and the Titan Edge Mechanical Ultraslim. Pieces under $300 still account for 85 percent of revenue and 98 percent of volume, while sales outside India sit around $22 million.

The sampling in Geneva included the Jalsa by Nebula watch, with a flying tourbillon and an intricate dial that depicts the Hawa Mahal, painted on marble by distinguished miniature artist S. Shakir Ali, and Titan’s “Wandering Meteor” wandering-hour timepiece with a surprising $2,000 price tag. The first was submitted for last year’s Grand Prix de l’Horlogerie de Genève while the latter was the 2026 entry. In October, the company unveiled Vetra, a new in-house movement, signaling its growing technical chops.

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Here, Markose tells WWD why Titan must earn its brand premium the way Grand Seiko did, how it plans to move from average to world-class watchmaking and why an apex brand could be at the end of the journey. The Indian market is changing, and we’ve been recognizing that over the last few years. A business must read the writing on the wall and read it well in time. You don’t want to be caught napping.

India is going through what China went through, but in a shorter period, with per capita incomes rising from around $3,000 to $10,000. In a country with a billion-plus people, that creates a large market. Tissot and Rado have been there for more than 20 years. Hats off to them: They stayed with the market, they were patient, and that hard work has paid off.

The market is premiumizing, there’s no doubt about that. If we don’t reinvent ourselves, if we don’t learn the greater-than-$300 game, or the greater-than-$1,000 game, we will get left behind. The under-$300 segment remains very important. In revenue, it is about 85 percent of our business; in volume, about 98 percent.

And it’s growing — roughly 16 to 20 percent a year over the last five years after COVID-19. We sell watches below $50, too. There are consumers moving from fake or gray-market watches to branded products, and there are more people buying multiple watches. We have different brands and price points to serve those customers, from Pose and Vibe at the bottom, to Sonata, Fastrack and Titan.

There are consumers who want an interesting design or a complication but cannot — or simply do not want to — pay the prices of the best-known luxury brands. We think there is an opportunity to offer good engineering and value. The wandering-hour watch is one example. There are people who want a complication but want it at a reasonable price.

For us, the point is not to say that they will buy this an established brand. They may buy both. We want to make something that gives them choice. There are enthusiasts who are priced out, who are feeling left out.

To me, that’s the reason for the rise of a number of independents. The industry is ripe for it. We have the scale. We have the safety net of the Indian market.

We need to do this anyway. We don’t have a choice. IT and other industries have tasted luxury. They may not afford an IWC, but they want a complication at a reasonable price point. like when Toyota launched Lexus.

As their incomes increase, at some point they will also buy a luxury watch. Those brands stand for something — I mean, everybody wants a Rolex. We’ve broken it down into what we call the “X, Y, Z” model. X is performance: good movements, power reserve, antimagnetism, accuracy, complications.

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Y is appearance: polishing, multiple finishes. Earlier, customers bought Nebula for the gold and asked how many grams were in the watch. We’re slowly moving them to the artistry. Z is the brand premium.

I personally think the X and Y of an Omega equals a Rolex, but people pay for the Z of a Rolex, the exclusivity when you walk into the room. You have to earn the right. Grand Seiko’s Z score is up there with the Swiss brands, but they established it with great X and Y. is the mecca of high-end watchmaking. Until now, we didn’t feel we had enough good products to showcase.

Now we have , and every year that number will increase. Engineering is the biggest risk. We have our own grading system for watches, from average to world-class Vacheron Constantin, Audemars Piguet and Rolex. Much of what we make today is in the middle of that scale, and we need to learn the skills to make the very best watches.

That means improving what is above and below the dial. A watch can look very good, but you also need the movement and the engineering to stand up to scrutiny. It took Grand Seiko . I think we can do it faster.

We have a few products that are getting close in certain respects, but we have a journey ahead of us. Nebula stands for artisanal excellence. Edge stands for innovation and materials, very minimalist. Xylys is Swiss-made, a bit sportier.

What we don’t have yet is a brand that stands for watchmaking excellence at its core. That is what an apex brand could be. We would call it something , which is both the company name and the brand name, so people mix it up. It’s chicken and egg.

The engineering capability builds the brand, but if the brand doesn’t click, you fail. It would be presumptuous of me. I could say three years, I could say 10. I would like to do it in three.

What we need to get right is the engineering. If we produce a few watches people look at and say, “That’s something nobody else has done before,” then it qualifies for , not knocking at the door but solidly in the room. If we get that right, the rest will follow.

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