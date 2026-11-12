CEO Talks: Rémy Baume on Using Customer Insights and AI to Drive Growth at Printemps

Printemps CEO Rémy Baume discusses leveraging AI, customer insights and premium experiences to drive growth in a challenging retail landscape.

’ flagship on Boulevard Haussmann gears up for the holiday season with a revamped ground-floor women’s department, Baume sat down with WWD to talk about how he plans to leverage customer service, product offer and AI to navigate a turbulent retail landscape.

“We have a solid grasp of our business in terms of our target audience and the relevance of our offer, but we can do better. I’ve led brands that are B2C, like Printemps, and I see a major opportunity to manage the business more effectively through the customer lens,” he said in his first interview since taking the job.

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“It’s an opportunity from a management standpoint, but above all — and this is the exciting part — it’s an opportunity to rethink hospitality. An institution like Printemps is so visceral and emotional: people are moved more by what they experience than by what they’re told or what they buy. So what emotion are we conveying? ” Baume asked.

Printemps operates 19 department stores, including two international locations in Doha, Qatar, and New York City. In recent years it has invested heavily in its top flagships: its historic store in Paris, opened in 1865, and the New York outpost, which It also underwent a digital transformation during the five-year tenure of former CEO Jean-Marc Bellaiche, who joined the retailer from Contentsquare, the French start-up which provides information about consumer behavior online and helps e-commerce sellers adapt their offer accordingly.

Now Printemps is ready to reap the benefits from those efforts and step up its customer service with a more targeted approach to client segments and product offer, Baume said.

“We absolutely need to ensure a perfect fit between the caliber of our clientele and the quality of our brand partners. Our role is to manage that interface,” he said. With 80 personal shoppers in France, of whom 45 are at the Haussmann store, Printemps has a strong business with its top clients, who visit 12 times a year on average, he said.

“Printemps is seen as the most chic and premium department store in France — less volume-driven than some of its competitors — and the sales back this up. In my view, that positioning is amplified and clearly reflected by its real estate,” Baume said. , opened last year. The private apartment is the epitome of quiet luxury, hosting shopping appointments, exclusive events, dinners and beauty treatments.

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Baume believes that among the 6 million clients in the retailer’s database, there are many who could benefit from its top-tier services.

“There are a lot of customers whose profiles suggest they’d be interested in the salon and personal-shopping experience, but they don’t know the service exists. When we introduce it to selected clients, the ‘wow’ factor — and the loyalty that follows — are remarkable,” Baume said.

“It shows how important it is to understand our customers on a granular level and to be proactive in offering them something they didn’t know they want,” he added. Printemps will also expand its outreach to other customer tiers, which it defines as the “aspirational” cohort of shoppers, many of them fashion connoisseurs, and the “explorer” group of browsers, which includes foreign nationals with limited awareness of the name.

Noting that brands have an average capture rate of around 1 percent, Baume is stepping up cooperation with its 2,000 partner labels to boost conversion rates.

“We’ve been having much more open-book conversations with brands about how to use our data to identify, among the 98 percent or 99 percent of customers who ultimately don’t make a purchase, those who are a good fit for a brand, and to employ the tools at our disposal to steer them toward our partner brands. Their success is our success, after all,” he said.for the second time in five years.

Announced two months before his arrival, it includes closing the department store chain’s branch in Rennes and cutting 229 jobs.

“It’s mainly the management layers that are being streamlined, with the aim of simplifying the organization and speeding up decision-making. The sales teams, on the other hand, are not impacted.

On the contrary, going forward, we’ll be on the lookout for specialized talent — personal shoppers and sales associates with expertise in particular segments,” he said. The retailer is pivoting from a capital-intensive refurbishing phase to focusing its efforts on the customer journey, which should provide a better return on investment for owner Divine Investments SA, a Luxembourg-based investment fund backed by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former emir of Qatar.

The Haussmann flagship reopened its central atrium in July with a Goyard pop-up, and Brunello Cucinelli has taken over the 1,400-square-foot space for thewith a massive installation inspired by the art of weaving, in tune with the store’s theme “Un Noël bien tricoté,” which loosely translates as “A Close-Knit Christmas. ” As part of the ground-floor revamp, Goyard — which is exclusive to Printemps — has opened a shop-in-shop that is triple the size of its previous space, Baume noted.

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Fendi, Celine and Bottega Veneta have new stores and a Dior boutique is under construction, while a new multibrand designer handbag space, carrying labels such as Jil Sander, DeMellier, Toteme, Isabel Marant and Vivienne Westwood, is set to open on Nov. 18. While the last phase of renovations is set to kick off in February, Baume hopes this will be completed by November 2027. The retailer is also rethinking and expanding its food-and-beverage operations. The changes are already paying off.

Average tickets are up in the single digits year-to-date, despite subdued French consumer spending, and business overall has been stable in the first six months of the retailer’s fiscal year, which begins in April, Baume reported. The trend was improving in September and October, but sales have been impacted by a series of mass demonstrations across France against the high cost of living. Mostly held on Saturdays, the protests have cost Printemps “several million” euros in revenue, he said.

Virginie Ledoyen, Rémy Baume and Joyce Jonathan at the lighting of the Printemps holiday windows in Paris on Tuesday.

“Like all retailers, we’ve seen a significant impact on Saturdays, but that impact is now beginning to ease. The good news is that the positive momentum we saw in September and the first half of October has continued through Sundays and the rest of the week,” he reported.

“Of course, we all hope the situation will calm down,” he continued. “The big question now, given the images of France that have been broadcast overseas, is whether tourists will return for the. Hotel and airline bookings are down. It remains to be seen whether it’s a temporary dip or a longer slump.

” International visitors account for 40 percent of sales at the Haussmann flagship, led by Chinese, American and Middle Eastern clients, but Baume sees potential with other regions.

“We can do more to reach and engage visitors who come to Paris,” he said. He also plans to continue investing in omnichannel operations at Printemps and its urban apparel chain Citadium, which operate alongside two online pure players, homeware retailer Made in Design and fashion site Place des Tendances. E-commerce represents 10 percent of the group’s sales, and he hopes to boost this proportion to around 30 percent with the help of AI.

“We want to lead our sector in the use of AI, whether by empowering employees to be more creative, work faster and generate new ideas; breaking down silos by automating processes across teams, or integrating AI into our IT systems,” he said. The work done by his predecessor has helped Printemps strengthen its customer data and insights, he said.

“That brings us to this phase, which I find the most compelling: we can now look at each customer profile and ask whether the experience we offer truly matches the one we want to deliver,” Baume said. “Luxury is about human relationships, and department stores have every opportunity to bring that to life.

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