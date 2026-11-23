Arthur Lemoine shares Galeries Lafayette's strategy on luxury, loyalty, festive retail, and creating memorable experiences for holiday shoppers.

Having succeeded his uncle Nicolas Houzé as chief executive officer of the family-owned retailer, Lemoine’s goal is to grow it for the next generation. The department store is entering another crucial Christmas shopping period with a strategy built around giving people a reason to visit a physical store.has already weathered the pandemic and the disruption it caused to international tourism, which resulted in losing a chunk of its former Chinese tourist demographic.

More recently, it has had to contend with demonstrations across France and renewed uncertainty in the Middle East. Lemoine is nevertheless convinced that the retailer can continue to grow by investing in its stores and making them destinations, rather than trying to compete with online retail on convenience alone.

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“We are really confident about the role of the department store,” he said. “Our role is to give people a reason to desire to come toThe immediate test is the holiday season. The protests, which kicked off on Oct. 17, have impacted shopping, with images of vandalism prompting concerns among international visitors, some of whom have canceled planned visits to France.

Lemoine said hotels and restaurateurs have seen a noticeable slowdown in reservations, but it’s too early to predict an overall decline in tourist spending. The impact of the protests has so far been concentrated on Saturdays.

However, both the retailer’s Boulevard Haussmann flagship and the Champs-Élysées store have managed to compensate for lost business through stronger activity on other days of the week, he said. Regional stores have found that more difficult, given the greater importance of Saturday trading in their weekly sales mix. Famed for its towering Christmas tree under the Art Nouveau stained-glass dome of the Haussmann store, Galeries Lafayette this year enlisted French designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac for its holiday decorations.

The designer’s unconventional Christmas tree, assembled from colorful wings, has prompted criticism on social media, with some viewers questioning its departure from traditional festive imagery. Lemoine, however, defended the project as one of the most childlike Christmas installations the retailer has presented in years.

“He imagined many characters of joy and peace, and Santa,” he said, adding that the designer, who has a 6-year-old daughter, drew heavily on childhood memories in developing the concept. “It’s really poetic. It’s also really human. It’s full of emotions.

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”The group has been monitoring the reaction of Middle Eastern customers, following the eruption of the war there, but Lemoine said it has had a limited impact on sales in the region, where the company has three stores in Doha and Dubai, and on visitors to its “We were quite afraid, to be honest,” he said.

“But globally, we saw dynamic continuing in May, and even during the summer. ” The retailer has had to adapt to repeated periods of disruption over the past decade, from terrorist attacks and social unrest to the pandemic, and Lemoine believes that as a result, it has become more resilient. Galeries Lafayette Group generated 3.1 billion euros in revenue in 2025.

The Boulevard Haussmann flagship accounted for about two-thirds of that total, generating 2 billion euros in sales, up 4 percent from 2024. The ambition is to strengthen the flagship’s appeal by developing more distinctive product categories and giving brands the space to create experiences that rival their own boutiques. The beauty department is an example. Following a major revamp, it has become a destination in its own right, he said.

The section combines exclusive and niche brands with larger, more immersive brand environments. Among the additions are Bottega Veneta, Victoria Beckham and Louis Vuitton makeup, alongside Argentine fragrance house Fueguia 1833. The retailer has also been working to create a more consistent experience across categories within individual brands. Its Saint Laurent beauty space, which opened in July, was developed in collaboration with both Saint Laurent’s parent Kering and its beauty licensee L’Oréal.

Rather than treating fashion and beauty as separate commercial entities, the aim was to present customers with a unified vision of the Saint Laurent universe. The investment appears to be paying off, with the overall beauty category recording double-digit growth since the refurbishment, he said. The next major project is the men’s building, where work is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

While the building has been undergoing works, with sections closed or difficult to access, customer foot traffic has still been strong. The store expected a significant decline in sales during the period, but the category has remained flat — indicating there is pent-up demand. Galeries Lafayette has done extensive testing to adjust its assortment before committing to permanent spaces for the men’s section.

Temporary installations with labels including Lemaire, Jacquemus and Ami have proven to be hits, particularly with local customers. The new ground floor will combine more accessible and contemporary accessories with established luxury brands as well as a dedicated designer area, while much of the first floor will be devoted to men’s footwear. The sneaker category will be a particular focus.

For luxury labels, meanwhile, the emphasis will be on expanding their footprint and product selection to deliver a more complete universe.

“We have the widest offer in terms of brands, but for each brand, we need to have the same level of experience as in a flagship,” Lemoine said. That also means being more selective about the labels it carries, with space reallocated to stronger brands.

However, that does not mean it has turned its back on aspirational shoppers. With 35 million visitors a year, the store’s greatest strength is a wide customer base, Lemoine said.

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“For growth, we do not need to choose one kind of customer. We just need to have the right customer balance, and with each segment of our customers, we can continue to grow in terms of activity,” he said.

“We are really happy to have aspirational customers and to let them discover the beauty, and maybe tomorrow, thanks to the beauty, they will become fashion customers. ”“One percent of our customers are 30 percent of our business, and these customers are also really precious and expect a quite high level of experience,” he said. To that end, the retailer is bringing in more exclusive products, opening a new private shopping suite in 2028 and expanding personalized services.

The store’s exclusive offerings vary broadly, ranging from the opening of London-based jeweler Graff to a Jellycat-themed patisserie, where customers queued to buy plush toys while sales associates dressed up and played along with the concept. The initiative reflects the family philosophy of making the store a place where people come to spend time, rather than simply complete a transaction.

One major pillar of Lemoine’s tenure so far has been integrating the group’s regional stores more closely with the Paris flagship. In Nice, a new 2,100-square-foot multibrand designer space called La Galerie opened in June. It houses labels including Miu Miu, Alaïa and Phoebe Philo, introducing local customers to brands they might previously have encountered only in Paris. If a shopper wants an item that is not available there, sales associates can arrange to source it from the Paris store.

With this data, they can also identify customers interested in designer fashion and invite them to private events at the flagship. A similar approach is being developed in Bordeaux, with the first phase of a major revamp unveiled in October, and construction scheduled to be completed in 2028. The same strategy will then roll out to other regional locations.

“One in five customers visits several of our stores,” Lemoine said. “We want to reinforce the connection between our regional stores and Paris. ” The company is also exploring new sources of international growth, particularly Africa and South America, where it sees opportunities to attract a new generation of visitors to Paris. Its buying teams have traveled to attend fashion shows in both markets, including Lagos and São Paulo, while the group has developed relationships with local institutions.

“It was to see the shows, but also to understand the environment, the way they were shopping locally, what their expectations are, and so on, in order to be able to host them tomorrow in Paris in the most proper way,” he said. That strategy requires sustained investment. Galeries Lafayette plans to invest another 260 million euros across its network over the next four years, following 400 million euros in the previous five years.

“We are really conscious about our environment and about the challenges,” he said, citing geopolitical tensions, social and environmental issues such as climate change, and artificial intelligence. “Our role is to be conscious of them and to see how we can adapt ourselves and what we propose to our customers. ” Family ownership allows Galeries Lafayette to take a longer-term view, even when the required investments are substantial. His ambition extends beyond the next financial quarter.

For example, when he took his kids on a recent visit to Nice, going to the revamped Galeries Lafayette was their first request.

“I was quite glad to see the interest and the passion they already have,” he said. “My main target is even beyond a year and a half.

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