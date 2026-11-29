Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman opened up about entrepreneurship, the importance of company culture and building a national brand from scratch.

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Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman was just months out of college in 2007 when he and the company's co-founders bet that Americans wanted an option somewhere between slow, pricey sit-down dining and cheap, unhealthychief executive – whose Persian Jewish family fled Iran during the 1979 Islamic Revolution to rebuild their lives in the U.S. – credits his immigrant upbringing, youthful "naivete" and focus on simplicity for Sweetgreen's rise.

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"I think so many people don't believe in the American dream today, and I think that's misguided," Neman told FOX Business. "I think the American dream is alive and well. "Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman, whose family fled Iran during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, says the American dream remains"alive and well. ", best known for its salads and bowls, recently rolled out a compensation plan that pushes top restaurant manager pay past $200,000 a year, alongside a menu expansion into wraps.