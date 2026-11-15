CEO SUNDAY: BlackBerry boss on the company's evolution from smartphone giant to software powerhouse

BlackBerry CEO John Giamatteo discusses the company's shift from smartphones to software, including QNX technology used in more than 275 million vehicles.

Charles Payne on Nvidia: 'It's been a horrifying five weeks for this company'Transparency is 'very important' for Huang at this point, GOP lawmaker saysHuang news may serve a greater purpose for investors, Charles Payne saysFormer Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich calls for nationalizing Elon Musk's SpaceX, StarlinkTrump says US must 'protect our geniuses' when asked if Democrats could target Elon MuskMick Mulvaney calls Talarico's Musk remarks a 'populist move'BlackBerry CEO on the company's transformation from phones to software BlackBerry CEO John Giamatteo discusses the company’s evolution beyond smartphones and its growing focus on automotive software and secure communications.

For many people, BlackBerry still brings to mind the signature smartphone that was once a staple of corporate America.operates behind the scenes, powering systems in cars, government communications, robotics and medical equipment while securing communications for governments and other critical organizations.

Also read Injured Patriots Stars Brown, Stevenson Doing 'Pretty Good' Ahead Of Sunday

"We're a different company than we were from the device days, but we are powering with our software and services the world around us in a lot of different ways," Giamatteo told FOX Business. For Giamatteo, continuing the reinvention of the brand has meant following a simple playbook of doing fewer things and doing them well.

For Giamatteo, continuing the reinvention of the brand has meant following a simple playbook of doing fewer things and doing them well.can get a little bit too complicated, and they're into too many different things," he added.

Advertisement

"So narrowing your focus on fewer things that you're going to do really well, I think, makes a big difference. " For BlackBerry, that has meant focusing on its automotive software and secure communications businesses. BlackBerry's QNX embedded software is now used in more than 275 million vehicles, while 18 of the G20 countries use some form of its secure communications technology.

BlackBerry reported $163.3 million in revenue for its second quarter of fiscal 2027, up 26% from a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA jumped 81% to $47 million. QNX revenue climbed 27% to a quarterly record of $80.3 million.

"I'm a bit of a numbers guy," he said. "I immerse myself in metrics and . I like to have data on everything.

" He said he reviews BlackBerry's key performance indicators daily, looking for trends and signs of what's working and what isn't. "I'm not saying it's right, but it's how I'm wired," Giamatteo said. "And it allows me to kind of immerse myself in the business in a number of different ways. "That approach comes after roughly 37 years in the technology industry.

Advertisement

"It kind of made me a little more curious, a little bit more intellectually interested in some of these different markets and cultures and what it means," Giamatteo said. "Don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. That's where you really grow. That's where you really challenge yourself," he said.

Giamatteo said a leadership development program earlier in his career gave him experience across marketing, product, sales and operations, helping him build a broader understanding of how a business operates.

"I really think, at a personal level, that helped me grow and develop in my career," he said, encouraging others to venture beyond their own areas of expertise. "I think you'll be better for it in the long run. "CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO "Just network as much as you can," he said. "I really think that's the most critical, no matter what industry you're in. "