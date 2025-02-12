CEO Says Quitting Coffee Increased Her Energy Levels

Nadya Movchan, CEO of London-based communications firm Movchan Agency, shares her experience of quitting coffee and the surprising benefits she experienced.

Cutting coffee out of morning routines would be a foreign concept to most caffeine lovers in this country. But one CEO claims that quitting coffee has had the opposite effect from what she expected. Nadya Movchan, CEO of London-based communications firm Movchan Agency, told Fox News Digital that she’s feeling more energetic than ever since kicking her coffee habit. Movchan said she was first introduced to coffee as a child and that her mother 'always drank a very strong brew.

' She added, 'So growing up, I thought that was the only way to drink coffee.' As an adult, her addiction formed quickly, she said. 'I loved coffee. I loved the taste of it. I loved that energy that it gave you in the moment,' she said. 'I would always start my day, normally, two coffees, if I'm completely honest, and then a couple of more throughout the day. I just loved it.'Movchan didn’t realize her coffee habits were even at the point of 'being an issue' until she signed up for a three-week detox course in December 2020. The detox required no wine, no alcohol, no greasy food and, of course, no coffee – which Movchan reported was 'such a pain.' 'It was supposed to be not a big deal, but it was so hard for me at the beginning,' she said. 'For the first three days, I had the worst withdrawal symptoms you could imagine.' She said she 'had a terrible headache from the moment I woke up until the moment I went to sleep. I had no energy.' 'I felt such insane brain fog.' The program recommended working out to help with the detox — which Movchan said she 'couldn’t even think about' doing. 'I had no energy. I had to work,' she said. 'That was super hard because I felt such insane brain fog.'Movchan said she felt psychologically challenged by this, as her ritual of waking up in the morning and starting her day with a cup of coffee was gone. Just three days in, Movchan questioned everything, she said. Then, on day four, there was a big shift. 'I woke up and I realized that I had more energy than ever,' she said. 'No brain fog, no fatigue, no headache. It was really amazing.' Movchan recognized that she was maintaining the same energy level throughout the day, instead of having moments of crashing while drinking coffee. Once 'I removed that caffeine in the morning, I realized that I have stable energy levels,' she said. 'I don't need caffeine.'Her productivity at work also 'soared,' said the CEO, and she wasn’t feeling sleepy after lunch. Movchan also noticed some unexpected results after quitting coffee — including having healthier, less-dry skin. 'Especially in the winter, my hands would just be extremely dry,' she said. 'I had to put a lot of cream on them. Also, my lips – I would never go out without .' 'But when I stopped drinking coffee, I realized that it was probably dehydrating me a lot, which is, I guess, no surprise – but I didn't think of it before that.' As a CEO, Movchan recognized that business professionals are constantly looking for ways to boost productivity — but she proposed that caffeine could be 'masking the symptoms' of fatigue. 'I think that for many people and for me, coffee was an addiction,' she said. 'If you cannot function throughout the day without something, that's an addiction.' She added, 'Right now, when I wake up in the morning, I can have a glass of water, and I'm good to go. Previously, I just couldn't.' For this reason, Movchan said quitting coffee is 'worth a try' — although it’s not an option for everyone. 'Even if you think that you're not going to make it … just try to give it a go, see how it goes in a week,' she said. 'I think the chances of you feeling much, much better are very high.' In a recent article published by the American Medical Association (AMA), experts and AMA members discussed the impact of caffeine on the body as part of its 'What Doctors Wish Patients Knew' series. The experts warned coffee drinkers to pay attention to consumption levels, noting that the FDA considers under 400 mg of caffeine a day to be safe. 'Of course, if you're getting jittery, it's too much caffeine,' said Dr. Nicole Clark, a neurologist at St. Peter’s Health Medical Group in Helena, Montana. 'But, in general, about two 8-ounce cups of coffee should be the limit because a cup of coffee has between 100 and 200 milligrams of caffeine.' Caffeine can have its perks at healthy levels, according to experts, as it can help with exercise and endurance, as well as depression, since it 'stimulates dopamine.





