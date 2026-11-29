The CEO of a payment protection plan lender company has been arrested on multiple fraud charges and aggravated identity theft in connection with phony loan and lender applications submitted through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and using the millions of dollars fraudulently obtained to finance a life of luxury that included a villa in the...

Rafael Martinez then allegedly used that approval to obtain approximately $932 million in capital to issue PPP loans and earn over about $71 million in lender fees.

The I-Team examined records from the U.S. Small Business Administration and found more than 300 New York and New Jersey small businesses that got PPP loans worth less than $500. Chris Glorioso reports. The CEO of a payment protection plan lender has been arrested on multiple fraud charges and aggravated identity theft in connection with phony loan and lender applications submitted through the Paycheck Protection Program , federal prosecutors said.

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Rafael Martinez, 56 and of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, was charged with one count of bank fraud, two counts of wire fraud, and one count of making false statements to a bank, according to officials. Martinez then allegedly used that approval to obtain approximately $932 million in capital to issue PPP loans and earn over about $71 million in lender fees.