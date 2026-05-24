CEO of Controversial Enhanced Games Defends Performance-Enhancing Science Initiative

Maximilian Martin, the CEO of Enhanced Games, a project that allows performance-enhancing science within competition boundaries, delivers a manifesto at a press conference in Las Vegas. He argues that embracing PEDs prevents athletes from resorting to unsafe drugs and can protect athlete safety. Martin also proposes moving beyond treating illness to actively improving what the body can do, a mission that aims to redefine the space of medicine and benefit the average consumer.

The CEO of the controversial Enhanced Games project, Maximilian Martin, delivers a manifesto defending its performance-enhancing science initiative at a press conference in Las Vegas.

He argues that legalizing PEDs within competition boundaries can prevent athletes from resorting to unsafe drugs. The Enhanced Games involves stars like Ben Proud and James Magnussen and aims to pioneer a cultural shift in how society approaches aging, strength, and longevity. Martin uses the automotive industry as an example, stating that lessons from engineers' work on Formula One cars can benefit mass production.

Martin also emphasizes the potential benefits for average consumers by embracing scientific advancements in health and performance





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Enhanced Games Performance-Enhancing Science Performances Enhancing Science Initiative Anti-Doping Agency Performance Enhancing Drugs Uncontrolled Usage Formula One Cars Human Potential Benchmarking

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