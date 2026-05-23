CEO of a top British bank apologises for controversial AI comments

The CEO of Standard Chartered, Bill Winters, has apologised for his controversial remarks regarding the replacement of 'lower-value human capital' with artificial intelligence (AI). He faced backlash and apologised for any upset caused by his statements. Winters also explained his intentions and plans to replace lower-value jobs with AI.

The CEO of a top British bank, Standard Chartered , has apologised after facing backlash from his controversial remarks, in which he announced plans to replace ' lower-value human capital ' with artificial intelligence (AI).

Winters, the CEO, also expressed his bank's intention to cut support staff jobs by more than 15 per cent by 2030. The company faced anger over the comments and the prospect of job cuts. Winters clarified his intention and expressed regret for the misinterpretations of his statements through a LinkedIn post





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Standard Chartered AI Bill Winters Lower-Value Human Capital Financial Targets Automated Tools Banking Industry False Positives Cost-Cutting Measures Regulatory Changes White-Collar Jobs Job Cuts Rival Lender HSC AI Firms Automation Tools Pacing Stock Performance Aggressive Cost-Cutting Measures Rising Profits Company's Stock Aggressive Rising Profits AI-Focused Strategy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A CEO of a Bank Just Said Something So Ghoulish About Its Plans for AI That He's Now in Full Damage Control ModeStandard Chartered CEO Bill Winters scrambled to defend his earlier remarks about replacing human workers with AI.

Read more »

Leading British Bank CEO Forced to Revise Statement on AI-Powered Workforce CutsBill Winters, the CEO of leading British bank Standard Chartered, was forced to walk back his controversial statement that he planned to replace 'lower-value human capital' with artificial intelligence. The statement led to intense backlash and public concern about AI-driven workforce changes.

Read more »

Dee Winters' Range Gives Dallas Cowboys Defense Unique New EdgeNew Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters will give the defensive coordinator Christian Parker another exciting tool for her versatile scheme.

Read more »

CEO of a top British bank apologises for controversial AI commentsThe CEO of Standard Chartered, Bill Winters, has apologised for his controversial remarks regarding the replacement of 'lower-value human capital' with artificial intelligence (AI). He faced backlash and apologised for any upset caused by his statements. Winters also explained his intentions and plans to replace lower-value jobs with AI.

Read more »