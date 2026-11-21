A more than 100 year-old artesian well that surfaced as Pineview Reservoir was drained, was capped off to prevent contamination risks to the water supply.

The well, exposed by Pineview Reservoir's drawdown, attracted visitors for photos and drinks. HUNTSVILLE — An artesian well more than 100 years old was capped off by state workers on Tuesday to prevent future contamination risks to the drinking water, according to a memorandum filed by the Utah Division of Water Rights.

The well was a part of a series of old landmarks and structures that surfaced as Pineview Reservoir was drawn down for a major repair to Ogden City's water pipeline. The well had become a sort of area attraction as dozens of people stopped by to take pictures, play, and even drink from it. Regen Sorensen and her husband Richard Sorensen, who is also the Huntsville mayor, both tried the water.

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"We got a drink, which I heard was not very smart, but the water was fresh. It was wonderful," Regen Sorensen said. LaVon Allen, a volunteer Huntsville town historian, said the well was one of nearly 50 that were established by Ogden City, starting around 1915. The surrounding town, known as Swineville, became an area attraction after a train station was built there.

"There was an amusement park here, picnic tables so that people could come and eat," Allen said, holding up a picture. In a memorandum to the landowners where the sole running well remained, the Utah Division of Water Rights said the well could pose a severe contamination risk to the groundwater system below if upward flow ceased in the future.

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"The current drained state of the reservoir provides an ideal window of opportunity to resolve this issue before the reservoir is refilled," the division wrote. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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