Centro to close in Boulder after 2 decades to make way for ‘Mountain Mexican’ eatery Altura

“You set a restaurant up, and 20 years later, you look at it and you go, ‘Damn, this really needs a big facelift.'”

The restaurant, which has called 950 Pearl St. home for the past 20 years, will close Nov. 14 to make room for Altura, a new “Mountain Mexican” eatery born from the mind ofDave Query, owner of Big Red F Restaurant Group, poses for a portrait at Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar in Boulder on Nov. 22, 2019.

Query is revamping Centro Mexican Kitchen and turning it into “Mountain Mexican” Altura. He will cook alongside Sheila Lucero, Big Red F’s Culinary Director, in the Altura kitchen. “You set a restaurant up, and 20 years later, you look at it and you go, ‘Damn, this really needs a big facelift,’” Query told The Daily Camera.

Also read Boulder’s Centro will close this week after 20 years, replaced by a new restaurant next month

“So, that’s what we’re going to do: We’re going to give it some love. ” The new concept will open on Dec. 8 at the same address after a “soft renovation” of the space, Big Red F leadership said.

Before Centro occupied the space, Rhumba, another Big Red F eatery, hung its hat at the same corner spot for Big Red F, which began operating in Colorado in 1994, owns 12 restaurants and bars along the Front Range, including the Velvet Elk Lounge, West End Tavern and The Post Brewing Company. This isn’t the first time Big Red F has spiffed up one of its businesses.

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The Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar menu was refreshed this year, and the Fort Collins location was remodeled last year.as offering “Colorado-inspired Mexican” dishes full of “bold flavors,” and the menu planned for Altura, which will also offer Mexican-inspired eats, will be the intentionality, time and attention devoted to the flavors and presentation of each menu item, Query said.

“It’s still Mexican,” he said. “We’re just going to reevaluate every bit of the menu and how people are eating these days. ” Dishes served at Centro include classics like tacos, burritos, enchiladas, carne asada and posole, among other offerings. Specific Altura menu items are still being developed, but dishes will be big, tasty and carefully curated, Query said.

Query, a longtime Boulderite with extensive experience in the food scene, is no stranger to heading up well-loved restaurants. He opened The Lick Skillet Cafe in Gold Hill in 1989, 14 years after settling down in Boulder, and the Zolo Grill on Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder in 1994. Zolo closed in 2020 after a nearly 30-year run.

Big Red F Culinary Director Sheila Lucero and chef Jason Schmid will work alongside Query in the Altura kitchen to help bring the restaurant’s menu to life, according to a Monday news release from Big Red F. Centro Mexican Kitchen, 950 Pearl St., Boulder, will close Nov. 14 to make room for Altura, a new “Mountain Mexican” eatery born from the mind of Big Red F founder Dave Query.

Physical upgrades to the space will include the addition of a 16-foot folding glass wall, which will open the dining room to the sidewalk on the building’s northern, Pearl Street-facing side; new floors, booths, chairs and lighting; structural updates to the building; whitewashing of the walls and removal of the large, colorful mural, Query said. The aesthetic changes to Altura, which translates to “altitude” in Spanish, will give the lived-in space a more tranquil energy, he said.

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“When you have a restaurant that’s there for years at this point, it’s like your house,” he said. “You buy a new house, and it’s very clean and very feng shui, and then you stop by a thrift store, and then somebody dies and gives you a couch, and then you collect this and you collect that, and then all of a sudden it’s this frenetic, loud, active space.

… We’re just really toning it down and making it feel calmer. ”“We’re just really excited to help continue creating excitement in downtown Boulder,” he said.

“There’s a lot going on down here, and everyone down here needs to continue to try to do the next best thing to make downtown Boulder continue to be the vital, thriving place that it’s always been for so long. ” Altura is a reflection of Big Red F “investing in what comes next for this town we love and that we call home,” Query said.

The longtime chef is confident patrons who loved Centro will find even more enjoyment in the new restaurant.

“Whatever aspect they loved about Centro, they’re going to love this new concept more, because we’re going to put more time and energy into the food, more focus into the flavors, more attention into the service, more certainly more attention into the surroundings,” he said. “Every single thing about this address at 950 Pearl is going to get better, not worse. We’re not turning it into a schnitzel joint — it’s still going to be really enjoyable Mexican food. ”