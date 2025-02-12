Centre Pompidou to Undergo Five-Year Closure for Major Renovation

The Centre Pompidou, Paris' iconic cultural center, is set to close for five years in 2025 for a major renovation project aimed at addressing technical issues, improving sustainability, and modernizing its facilities.

When it first opened in 1977, the Centre Pompidou sent shockwaves through Paris ian society. The mammoth cultural center , with its industrial exterior and brightly colored exposed pipes, stood out like a sore thumb on the fringes of the French capital’s historic Marais district.

Its inside-out construction could not have been further from the surrounding buildings, created in Georges-Eugène Haussmann’s 19th century renovation of Paris, with their trademark tall windows and wrought iron balconies. But that was the point. When former French president Georges Pompidou laid out his vision for the attraction, which would go on to take his name, he was inspired by the eye-catching architecture of modern museums like the Guggenheim in New York. “I would like, passionately, for Paris to have a cultural center such as they have tried to create in the United States with unequal success so far, which would be both a museum and a center of creation,” he said in an interview with Le Monde newspaper in 1972. The plan, as he saw it, was to bring together different artforms under one roof, in a striking structure that would be “both modern and constantly evolve.” Now, as it approaches its 50th birthday, the Pompidou is preparing to close for five years in order to embark on the latest stage of that evolution. The initiative, which is supported by France’s Ministry of Culture, aims to future-proof the building, which is known locally as Beaubourg. ‘Technical issues’ The closure comes at a time when Paris’ art world is already on the back foot. Just last month, President Emmanuel Macron announced a major overhaul of the Louvre, after its director warned about the degradation of the historic museum which she said is threatening its contents — including the “Mona Lisa.” It may not have a Da Vinci, but the art at the Pompidou is no less impressive, with its permanent collection of 140,000 pieces featuring the likes of Picasso, Matisse and Chagall. Around 3.2 million people visit every year for exhibitions, movies and performances — and to take advantage of the national library, known as the Bibliothèque publique d’information (BPI). Large parts of the Pompidou are free to enter, including the BPI and what many argue is Paris’ best view — accessed by the “caterpillar” escalators on the facade. Regarded as the height of modernity when it opened in 1977, the center now faces several “technical issues,” as management describe them, which have made it slow to adapt to the 21st century. The overriding issue is asbestos, a toxic material once widely used for fireproofing, which is present throughout the structure and must be removed. It also has a massive carbon footprint. Laid out over 10 expansive levels, the Pompidou requires vast amounts of energy to heat it in winter and cool it in summer. Beefing up the center’s security measures is also vital, at a time when terrorism remains a constant threat. This is all part of the technical renovation, which is slated to cost 260 million euros ($282 million) of public money. Once it became clear that the Pompidou would need to close until 2030 for these vital improvements, its president, Laurent Le Bon, identified “an unprecedented opportunity to reinvent the institution” with a massive cultural makeover that would “preserve its DNA.” ‘Serious mistake’ News of the closure has not been universally welcomed in France. Last year a host of leading figures in the French art scene wrote an open letter to the government calling for the decision to be reversed. They dubbed it a “serious mistake” and a “major blow to the cultural life of our country.” They acknowledged that the asbestos must be removed, but called for the work to be done in stages, while ensuring that the center remains operational — particularly as it is a public facility. A host of well-funded private museums have sprung up across Paris in recent years, including the Louis Vuitton Foundation and the Bourse de Commerce, which is home to the Pinault collection. The signatories “applauded” such venues, but stressed that the Pompidou has a “public service role,” and urged the government to take the “necessary measures to preserve this symbol of our culture and modernity.” Yet while such views might have been taken into account, the closure is going ahead regardless. The cultural center has been entrusted to architecture firm Moreau Kusunoki, following a hard fought competition for the job. Their plans, which are expected to cost 186 million euros ($192 million), will be funded by the center and sponsorship deals. There will be large-scale changes to the interior and exterior, including the extensive plaza. The museum, the BPI, its galleries, cinema, performance areas and retail spaces are all set to benefit from the shakeup. Management have dubbed 2025 the “year of metamorphosis,” as the center will be shuttered in stages





