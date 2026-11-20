The Sanpete Messenger, a newspaper with a 133-year history, will be free to Sanpete County residents, announced Lauren Gustus, The Tribune’s executive editor and CEO.

The Sanpete Messenger will be donated to The Salt Lake Tribune, creating a wider Utah network of nonprofit news. The central Utah newspaper serving Sanpete County residents has been under the care of Suzanne Dean, its publisher and main operator, for the last 25 years.

She listened with joy as The Tribune’s executive editor and CEO, Lauren Gustus, announced the news late Thursday at The Tribune’s annual fundraising gala, called NewsMakers.

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“I am so happy that an organization committed to journalism, to community, to good writing and reporting is going to take charge of the paper,” Dean said. “I was not finding anybody else who had those kinds of skills and values. ” The Messenger, based in Manti, will join “The Tribune family” in 2027, Gustus shared. The weekly newspaper will be free to all Sanpete County residents.

The move comes three years after The Moab Times-Independent was similarly donated to The Tribune and became a nonprofit. The newspaper is also free to Moab residents. The Tribune itself became a community-owned nonprofit in 2019. Dean said her journalism career started in third grade, with a story about her cat getting stuck in the family’s vacuum.

She successfully submitted the tale to “It Happened Around Here,” a column that ran in The Tribune into the late 1960s. Many jobs later, she landed at The Sanpete Messenger, where she has spent the last two decades-plus running the scrappy weekly paper, which publishes news, opinion, lifestyle pieces and more.

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“It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever done,” Dean said. “It’s been an enormous, huge and sometimes difficult — but, in retrospect, wonderful — piece of my life, and I’m just really grateful. ” Dean seriously considered closing the paper at one point, though she didn’t want to.

Then, she saw The Times-Independent become a “much better newspaper” after it was donated to The Tribune in 2023, she said. That made her feel confident enough to pass the baton — and approach The Tribune.

“Sanpete County is the home seat of Gov. Spencer Cox,” Gustus said late Thursday.

“The Messenger is 133 years old, older than the state of Utah. Suzanne didn’t want to sell to corporate or outside interests. She views the paper as a public good. ” Now, it will live on as Utah’s newest nonprofit news organization.

Community organizers honored for their wildfire relief efforts The event on Thursday also recognized the first responders and community organizers who helped central Utah residents navigate this summer’s destructive wildfires and floods. Gustus presented The Tribune’s Solutions Award to two nonprofits, BeaverTUF and the Beaver, Iron and Garfield county Chamber of Commerce . The groups, she said, “provided water and food during the fire and today are working on flood mitigation and habitat restoration.

” Tara Tucker, executive director of the BIG Chamber, was in attendance when Gustus announced The Tribune would also donate a portion of the evening’s proceeds to both organizations.

“I didn’t know if I should like smile or cry up there,” Tucker said. “I wish I could have shared it with others that have really put forth a lot of effort to make this happen. ” According to Tucker, many residents in Beaver and nearby communities are still dealing with the aftermath. Some still don’t have access to their homes.

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“I don’t know how many chambers can say that they have headed relief efforts for a fire and flood that has devastated their town,” Tucker said. The chamber is still accepting donations of money and goods, she said.

“This support helps keep our doors open, our services running, and ensures we have the ability to step up and lead future relief efforts when our community needs us,” she wrote in a text. A video made by Tribune staff and played during the event showed the unprecedented level of community organization and response. Tribune launches new reporting fund In another announcement Thursday, Gustus said The Tribune is launching a new Tribune Reporting Fund.

The fund “will allow donors to make gifts directly to support key beats, training and other newsroom needs,” she explained at the fundraising gala. The event, which was presented by co-sponsors Maverik and Williard L. Eccles Foundation, also featured a discussion on data centers in Utah, with participants from the northern reaches of the state down to Iron County, which introduced new guardrails last month on data center proposals.

Tribune staff photographer Trent Nelson was also recognized late Thursday with the news organization’s Service Award.

“There’s nothing I’ve done here at the Tribune that I did alone” he said. “Reporters and editors sent me to these amazing places and put me in position. ”Journalism at the Salt Lake Tribune is a team effort, and I’m so proud of our team and everything we’ve accomplished. ” Nelson has worked at The Tribune since 1995.

Gala guests were treated with an exhibition of his and other Tribune photographers’ work, past and present.

“I continue to be inspired by all that our visual journalists do every day,“ Gustus shared at the event. “Thank you, Trent, for understanding what a privilege and what a responsibility you have. ”