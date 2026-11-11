Central Park serial rape suspect arrested while working at Miami Beach Burger King

Suspect in 3 alleged Central Park rapes arrested in Miami Beach while working at Burger King, police say. NYPD and U.S. Marshals tracked him to South Florida; investigators probe possible links to more assaults.

A man wanted in connection with three alleged rapes in New York City's Central Park was arrested Tuesday while working at a Burger King in Miami Beach, authorities said.

A man wanted in connection with three alleged rapes in New York City's Central Park was arrested Tuesday while working at a Burger King in Miami Beach, authorities said. , Rivera-Deleon is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Central Park on Oct. 24, 2026, and is also expected to face charges in connection with two other alleged rapes in the park in 2021 and 2023.

Also read Central Park rape suspect nabbed at his job in Miami, tied to other NYC attacks

NYPD detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, working alongside federal partners, tracked Rivera-Deleon to South Florida, where he had recently started working at Burger King. Body-camera footage released by Miami Beach police shows officers approaching Rivera-Deleon with their guns drawn and ordering him to the ground. Rivera-Deleon was wearing his Burger King uniform when officers arrested him, according to Miami Beach police.

"This individual worked for Burger King for less than two weeks and is no longer employed. We defer any further questions to local authorities," the company said in a statement obtained by CBS News. Miami Beach police spokesperson Christopher Bess said Rivera-Deleon was homeless, and investigators do not know what brought him to South Florida.

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Authorities are now examining whether Rivera-Deleon could be connected to additional sexual assaults in both Miami and New York City, law enforcement sources told CBS News. Rivera-Deleon is being held at Miami-Dade's main jail pending extradition to New York, where he is expected to face charges stemming from all three Central Park cases.

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