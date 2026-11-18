The suspect, identified as Dereck Rivera-Deleon, was charged with two counts of rape in connection to attacks in Central Park dating back years, the NYPD said.

The suspect, identified as Dereck Rivera-Deleon, was charged with two counts of rape in connection to attacks in Central Park dating back years, the NYPD said.

Authorities say Rivera-Deleon will also be charged with two other rapes that occurred in the same park in October 2023 and July 2021. News 4’s Chris Jose reports. Dereck Rivera-Deleon was escorted by police from a lower Manhattan stationhouse late Tuesday night after being extradited back to the city following Rivera-Deleon was accused of raping a 39-year-old woman at knifepoint in a wooded area on the east side of Central Park around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.

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According to police, he is also connected to a string of sexual assaults in the park dating back to 2021. After being contacted by the U.S. Marshals Service, detectives with the Miami Beach Police Department learned Rivera-Deleon had recently arrived in South Florida and had been working at a Burger King, police said. NYPD detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force took Rivera-Deleon into custody while he was working at the fast food chain.

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Burger King said in a statement that Rivera-Deleon had worked for the company"for less than two weeks" and was no longer employed with them. The NYPD released the first images of a man wanted for dragging a woman to a wooded area in Central Park where he sexually assaulted her last weekend. NBC New York's Gaby Acevedo reports. He was charged with two counts of rape on Tuesday.

It was not clear whether he would face additional charges in connection to other alleged attacks from Oct. 2023 and July 2021, respectively. From Midtown to the Upper West Side to the Lower East Side and all points between, NBC New York covers Manhattan news, weather, traffic and more. Rivera-Deleon did not know any of his alleged victims, police said. Investigators said victims positively identified Rivera-Deleon, and DNA evidence connected him to the cases.