Dereck Rivera-Deleon, 30, was extradited from Florida to New York City and arraigned on two counts of rape, including an October attack on a 39-year-old woman in Central Park. He is also a suspect in an October 2023 park attack.

Dereck Rivera-Deleon, 30, was arraigned Wednesday in Manhattan Criminal Court on two counts of rape, including the Oct. 26 attack on a 39-year-old woman in a wooded section of Central Park on the Upper East Side, police said.

Suspect Extradited From Florida To New York

The suspect was extradited from Florida to New York City after being tracked down earlier this month in Miami by the NYPD and US Marshal Service. He had been working at a local Burger King when he was taken into custody. Rivera-Deleon appeared for a bond hearing in Miami-Dade court last Thursday, where he agreed to waive extradition. Authorities escorted him out of NYPD Special Victims headquarters in Lower Manhattan Tuesday night before taking him to court.

Also read Central Park rape suspect tied to multiple attacks charged after extradition to NYC

Police accuse Rivera-Deleon of raping the 39-year-old woman outside Central Park on Oct. 24 or Oct. 26. Investigators said he pulled a knife on the victim and dragged her into the park. He was led out of the NYPD 5th Precinct Tuesday night and is due to be arraigned on two counts of rape. He was expected to appear before a judge Wednesday in Manhattan on multiple counts of rape in Criminal Court in Lower Manhattan.

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Police additionally consider him a suspect in an October 2023 attack in the park and said he was identified by a victim who may have known him. He is believed to be linked to Central Park rapes. Rivera-Deleon, who had been living in the Bronx, left New York City after the October rape and went to Florida. The NYPD and US Marshal Service tracked him down in Miami earlier this month.

A man accused of raping a woman at knifepoint near Central Park and linked to other sexual assault investigations was expected to appear before a judge Wednesday in Manhattan. Dereck Rivera-Deleon, 30, was extradited from Florida to New York City. He was expected to be arraigned on multiple counts of rape in Criminal Court in Lower Manhattan. Authorities escorted him out of NYPD Special Victims headquarters in Lower Manhattan Tuesday night before taking him to court.

Police Link Suspect To October 2023 Attack

Police accuse Rivera-Deleon of raping a 39-year-old woman outside Central Park on Oct. 24. Investigators said he pulled a knife on the victim and dragged her into the park. Rivera-Deleon appeared for a bond hearing in Miami-Dade court in Miami last Thursday, where he agreed to waive extradition. Police additionally consider him a suspect in an October 2023 attack in the park and said he was identified by a victim who may have known him.

Police said Rivera-Deleon, who had been living in the Bronx, left New York City after the October rape and went to Florida. The NYPD and US Marshal Service tracked Rivera-Deleon down earlier this month in Miami, where he was working at a local Burger King when he was taken into custody.

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Dereck Rivera-Deleon Arraigned On Two Counts Of Rape

Dereck Rivera-Deloen, 30, was led out of the NYPD 5th Precinct Tuesday night and is due to be arraigned on two counts of rape, including the Oct. 26 attack on a 39-year-old woman in a wooded section of the park on the Upper East Side, police said. Dereck Rivera-Deleon, 30, is escorted out of the Special Victims Unit to Central Booking on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in New York. He is believed to be linked to Central Park rapes.