NYPD Arrests Dereck Rivera-Deleon in Miami for Central Park Rapes

Dereck Rivera-Deleon, 30, was arrested at a Miami Burger King for a Central Park rape on Oct. 24 and is linked to two other attacks.

Dereck Rivera-Deleon, 30, was arrested Tuesday at a Burger King in Miami where he was working, according to police. Officers with the NYPD and US Marshals Service drew their guns and yelled On your face now as Rivera-Deleon took a break outside the fast-food chain, bodycam footage shows.

He asked what happened, man before being taken into custody. The arrest came after a weeks-long search by NYPD detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. Rivera-Deleon is accused of raping a woman in Central Park on Oct. 24 at around 8:30 p.m. He brandished a knife and led her further into the park, then dragged her into a desolate area and raped her. Police and paramedics responded to the scene.

Also read Central Park rape suspect nabbed at his job in Miami, tied to other NYC attacks

Serial Rapist Arrested for Central Park Attacks

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. Detectives had released surveillance camera images of the suspect over the weekend. Authorities say Rivera-Deleon is responsible for even more attacks in Central Park, including one that took place on July 18, 2021, and another on Oct. 6, 2023. All of the victims were strangers to him, police said.

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He is accused of raping three women in the park over five years. The NYPD said in an X post, The NYPD will stop at nothing to get dangerous criminals off our streets. Rivera-Deleon is expected to be extradited back to New York City to face booking and arraignment for the Oct. 24 attack. The bodycam footage shows officers moving him to the ground with his hands behind his back.

He was arrested while working at the Miami Burger King. The NYPD and US Marshals Service coordinated the arrest. The case has drawn attention to safety in Central Park and other greenways. After a fatal stabbing of a jogger, lawmakers and community members called for better lighting and safety on the Shore Parkway Greenway.

Victim Stable, Suspect Linked to Past Incidents

The NYPD has not released additional details about the investigation. The victim in the Oct. 24 attack remains in stable condition. Rivera-Deleon faces charges in connection with the Oct. 24 rape and is linked to the other two attacks. Police said all victims were strangers to him.

The investigation is ongoing. The NYPD continues to work with the U.S. Marshals Service. The arrest took place on Tuesday. Further details about the extradition timeline have not been announced.