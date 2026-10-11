Dereck Rivera-Deleon arrested in Miami for Central Park rape, charged in two other attacks

Dereck Rivera-Deleon, 30, was arrested at a Miami Burger King and will be charged in three Central Park rapes, including an October knifepoint attack on a 39-year-old woman.

Dereck Rivera-Deleon, 30, was arrested Tuesday while working at a Burger King in Miami and will be charged in three Central Park rapes, including a knifepoint attack last month, authorities said.

The NYPD and the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force took him into custody. He has a Bronx address and had been working at the fast food restaurant about two weeks after the October assault. Police allege Rivera-Deleon raped a 39-year-old woman in a wooded section of Central Park on the Upper East Side. The attack happened near East 67th Street and East Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.

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Central Park Knifepoint Assault Details

He allegedly flashed a knife, dragged the victim into a desolate area near East 67th Street and Fifth Avenue, and sexually assaulted her. She was hospitalized in stable condition. Police said the victim appeared to be homeless and was intoxicated at the time. The attacker fled wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, and a black backpack.

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Investigators released surveillance images and video of the suspect. Video also showed him walking down a sidewalk with earbuds clutched in his hands. Detectives had described him as a man in his 30s. Rivera-Deleon will also be charged in two previous rapes from 2023 and 2021, both in Central Park, according to police.

The arrest comes more than two weeks after the October attack, which prompted a citywide search. Following the assault, the NYPD increased patrols throughout Central Park. Officials said, The NYPD has increased patrols in Central Park. As with any part of the city, we remind everyone to always be aware of their surroundings and to remain vigilant.

Mayor Responds to Central Park Rapes

Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the assault horrific and said every New Yorker should be able to walk safely anywhere in the city. Police also urged visitors to remain aware of their surroundings. Police noted that of the five reported rapes in Central Park in 2026, three have resulted in arrests.

The October attack was the fifth since the start of the year inside the park, up from three rapes in the same region during the same period last year, according to department crime data.