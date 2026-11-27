The number also marks the wettest for any Thanksgiving in Central Park since 1870, according to records from the NWS.

People cross Central Park West in Manhattan, New York, on Nov. 26, 2026. The iconic parade was postponed to Saturday due to extreme weather fears.

The number also marks the wettest for any Thanksgiving in Central Park since 1870, according to records from the NWS. The historical figure comes as New York City is experiencing extreme storms throughout the region, with winds reaching up to 65 mph in some areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AdvertisementStephen Yang for NY Post New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency for the New York City metro region Wednesday night, encouragingMayor Zohran Mamdani also issued a travel advisory for Thanksgiving day, urging residents, “There is no destination worth your safety,” citing the high winds and potential flooding. The powerful nor’easter that hammered the Big Apple wreaked havoc up and down the East Coast, knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses on Thursday night, according toMore than 200,000 homes in Pennsylvania were left powerless, with New Jersey and Maryland trailing closely with 176,000 and 140,000 properties reporting outages, respectively.