Central Alabama Weekend Events: Art After 5 and Oscar Micheaux Festival

Discover top weekend activities in Central Alabama including the Art After 5 closing at Montgomery Museum and the Oscar Micheaux Film Festival in Selma on November 13.

The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts and the city of Selma in Alabama are hosting significant cultural events this weekend, offering residents and visitors diverse entertainment options. The central Alabama region is preparing for a busy schedule of artistic showcases, film screenings, and community gatherings designed to engage the public before the month concludes.

Art After 5 Closing Celebration Details

The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts in Montgomery will host its Art After 5 evening event on Friday, November 13, extending operating hours until 8:30 p.m. for the final session of the America250 exhibition series. This special edition of the popular monthly gathering serves as the last opportunity for the public to attend this specific iteration of the artist-led social hour that has drawn crowds throughout the fall season.

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Adults aged 21 and older can participate in a guided fragrance creation experience led by the Embrace Nu Creations team, allowing guests to build a personalized perfume blend to take home. The museum also features a grounding nook for relaxation and offers 30-minute chair yoga sessions in the Glass Atrium, instructed by Tara Preyer of Sacred Soul Wellness to help attendees stretch and reset after the workweek.

Interactive social activities are available in the Rotunda and Café, where guests can engage in coloring, play MMFA-themed games, and join puzzle or card sessions inspired by the museum's permanent collection. A Magnetic Poetry Wall allows visitors to craft original poems, while a Positivity Post Office station encourages the creation and sharing of thoughtful postcards to spread kindness within the community.

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Guests can also participate in an Exhibition Scavenger Hunt, where following clues through the galleries to uncover surprises may result in winning a prize. The museum is extending this celebration to mark the approaching finale of the America250 exhibition series, providing a space designed to help visitors unwind, connect, and explore the arts in a relaxed atmosphere.

Youth Studio and Dining Options

Children aged 5 through 14 can participate in a Youth Studio session from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. that explores self-portraiture and identity under the guidance of MMFA educators. Participants will experiment with various materials to create a collaborative mural and an individual portrait to take home, though registration is required for this childcare session.

The Funky Forte vendor will provide an Americana-inspired menu featuring Friday night comfort food favorites for guests to enjoy during the event. Attendees can pair their meals with apple cider, available in both spiked and non-spiked varieties, or select from other beverages at the full bar.

The museum has made Art After 5 free and open to the public, though the main evening activities are strictly designed for adults aged 21 and older. To assist with transportation, the museum offers a limited number of Lyft passes, which guests can claim by visiting the MMFA Lyft Pass page to secure a ride to and from the event.

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Oscar Micheaux Film Festival in Selma

The city of Selma in Alabama is hosting The Rebirthing of a Nation: Oscar Micheaux Film Festival, a celebration of Black cinema and storytelling that highlights the legacy of pioneering filmmaker Oscar Micheaux. The festival brings together film enthusiasts, artists, and community members to examine influential works that helped shape the history of independent African American cinema.

The festivities begin on Friday with a Meet & Greet starting at 5 p.m., offering light refreshments and opportunities for attendees to connect and celebrate the art form. The event schedule includes screenings of notable films such as Daughters of the Dust, Within Our Gates, and God's Stepchildren, providing a platform to explore important cinematic works.

This festival offers a distinct alternative for those passionate about film history or powerful storytelling, allowing participants to meet fellow movie lovers in Selma. The event underscores the cultural significance of Oscar Micheaux's contributions to the industry and provides a dedicated space for community engagement through the medium of film.