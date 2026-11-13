Central Alabama Community Foundation Awards Over $112,000 in Grants for Arts, Education, and Safety Initiatives

The Central Alabama Community Foundation distributed more than $112,000 in grants to local organizations in Montgomery, supporting arts, education, and emergency health services across Alabama counties.

The Central Alabama Community Foundation has officially presented a comprehensive suite of financial awards during its year-end reception in Montgomery, Alabama, marking a significant investment in the region's social infrastructure. This strategic funding cycle totaled more than $112,000 and was directed toward a diverse array of local nonprofits and cultural institutions dedicated to enriching community life across Central Alabama.

The largest portion of these distributed funds, amounting to $52,914.99, was allocated specifically under the Arts Grants category to bolster local cultural access for residents. The Alabama Dance Theatre received $9,500.00 from the Central Alabama Community Foundation to eliminate ticket and transportation costs for students in Montgomery, Lowndes, and Macon counties, ensuring educational barriers do not prevent youth engagement with the performing arts.

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Similarly, the Montgomery Ballet was awarded $8,000.00 to provide student access subsidies and transportation assistance for participating schools. These funds are designed to facilitate broader participation from local student bodies, ensuring that dance performances remain accessible to young audiences across the region regardless of their financial situation.

The Montgomery Symphony Association received $21,300.00 to support the costs for musician honoraria and licensing fees for Philharmonia Fantastique. This significant contribution helps sustain high-quality musical performances while covering the essential operational costs associated with bringing professional musicians to the community for public enjoyment.

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Beyond the central arts grants, the Autauga Area Community Foundation contributed $4,940.00 to support localized educational and safety initiatives. The Alabama Dance Theatre received an additional $1,940.00 to subsidize tickets and buses for school day performances for Autauga County schools, a targeted funding effort that helps integrate arts education directly into the school day experience for students in that specific county.

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival was awarded $3,000.00 to subsidize tickets for 300 students in Autauga County to attend School Fest. In a parallel effort, the same organization received another $3,000.00 to subsidize tickets for 300 students in Elmore County to attend School Fest, highlighting a coordinated effort to bring theatrical education to students in neighboring counties.

Emergency response training and infrastructure also received dedicated funding through this grant cycle. The Alabama Jeep Outfitters was awarded $3,000.00 to support the costs of AED trainers, equipment, and materials for emergency response training for Elmore County residents, an investment aimed at building local capacity for handling medical emergencies effectively.

Public health and safety infrastructure was further strengthened by a $2,500.00 grant to the Alabama Wildlife Federation. This funding provides for the cost of a publicly accessible Automated External Defibrillator, related installation, mounting, and signage to ensure rapid access during emergencies, which is critical for saving lives in time-sensitive medical situations.

The Elmore County Family Resource Center Inc also received $3,000.00 to support the costs of presentation equipment, Mental Health First Aid Training, RELAX Training, and training supplies. This grant supports community wellness programs that equip residents with essential mental health skills and stress management techniques to improve overall community resilience.

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Educational and artistic infrastructure improvements were supported by grants to The Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery, which received $2,900.00 to support the costs of speakers, supplies, and a projector and screen for early-evening art education sessions. Additionally, the gallery received $2,250.00 to purchase humidity data loggers and dehumidifying equipment to protect artwork, ensuring the preservation of cultural artifacts for future generations.

Other educational centers also benefited from the distribution of these funds. The Children's Center of Montgomery, Inc. received $6,379.71 to provide programming supplies for multi-sensory art activities, while the New Beginnings Educational Center was awarded $19,000.00 to support field trips, extracurricular activities, food, and kitchen supplies, addressing both educational and nutritional needs.

The Capri Theatre received $7,735.28 to support the costs of film rentals, film percentages, and two part-time employees for the eight-week Summer Children's Matinee series. This funding ensures that summer entertainment and educational film programs remain viable for local youth seeking out-of-school enrichment.

The MBA Community Ministries, Inc. was awarded $7,500.00 to provide for the costs of adding a pergola to expand garden infrastructure, thereby enhancing community gathering spaces for residents. The Alabama Dance Theatre also received $2,500.00 to purchase new computers and accessories and $8,500.00 to support the production and promotion expenses of two free Stars on the Riverfront performances at the Riverfront Amphitheatre.

For nearly 40 years, the Central Alabama Community Foundation has awarded grants thanks to donations from individual and corporate donors. Each year, it awards more than $6 million in grants and scholarships for various community needs, demonstrating a long-term commitment to the social and cultural fabric of Central Alabama through these consistent financial contributions.