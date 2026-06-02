Central African Republic's Maternal Mortality Crisis: A Struggle for Survival in a Fragile Health System

The Central African Republic faces a severe maternal mortality crisis, with the country having one of the highest rates of pregnancy-related deaths in the world. Years of internal conflict and limited resources have exacerbated the problem, leading to inadequate healthcare services and a fragile health system. The government has announced plans to increase spending on resources like skilled birth attendants, but these efforts have been hindered by cuts in humanitarian aid funding.

A nurse gives painkillers to patient Amna Adam Hessen, whose baby was delivered stillborn the previous day, at the Birao District Hospital in the Central African Republic , Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

This is part of a series on maternal mortality in sub-Saharan Africa, which has the world’s fastest-growing population and accounts for 70% of global maternal deaths. Around 180,000 pregnancy deaths are recorded every year across the continent, along with the deaths of about 1 million newborns. BIRAO, Central African Republic (AP) — The agony began for Maude Ahmad Fadala shortly after sunset. Her baby was coming.

She was in a refugee camp, weakened by typhoid. There were no camp facilities for what was about to happen, and she had no money to travel. She struggled to her feet and started walking.

‘I gave birth in the street,’ she said. ‘There was no doctor, no midwife, and no one holding my hand. ’ Nearly two-thirds of maternal deaths worldwide occur in countries affected by conflict or ‘fragility,’ the World Health Organization said this year. For women like Fadala, fleeing displacement can mean missed prenatal appointments, dangerous journeys, and weakened health systems, often in remote settings.

Women in Central African Republic are 40 times more likely to die in pregnancy or childbirth than in the United States, the United Nations has said. For every 100,000 births in the country, one of the world’s poorest, 829 women die. Years of internal conflict have made Central African Republic and its health system fragile. Despite its vast reserves of gold, health services are scarce outside major cities.

One in three people live on less than $2 a day. The government, aware of its maternal mortality problem, announced a plan in 2024 to increase spending for resources such as skilled birth attendants. Officials did not respond to questions about how it’s working. Now, sweeping cuts in humanitarian aid funding by top donor the United States and other countries have made it even harder for women to find care.

In the remote town of Birao near the Sudan border, where Fadala shelters, four local midwives who had been supported by the U.N. Population Fund lost their jobs last year as the Trump administration cut every U.S. funding agreement with the U.N. sexual and reproductive health agency. Opposite Fadala’s tent is a former UNFPA-funded ‘safe space’ providing transport for pregnant women to the district hospital. It was one of four such spaces in Birao serving nearly 50,000 women.

Those have closed without U.S. funding, along with two U.S.-backed health facilities. Now, ‘some women run the risk of dying in pregnancy situations that are not medically managed,’ said UNFPA program officer Marie Justine Mamba Ibingui. UNFPA’s budget in Central African Republic has been halved in the past two years to $6.5 million, country director Victor Rakoto said. UNFPA was the only provider of reproductive health products in Birao.

Conflict-affected settings like Birao account for six in 10 maternal deaths globally, according to the U.N. The district hospital, which Fadala had tried to reach, is over a mile away over dirt roads. On a recent day, birthing assistant Delphine Zanabe moved between patients as dozens of women waited, sitting thigh-to-thigh on hard benches in the sweltering heat. Some had walked for hours to reach the hospital.

Others had risked their pregnancy with motorbike journeys over rough ground. From the border, adjoining a part of Sudan held by paramilitary forces fighting the Sudanese military, it’s a 40-mile journey to the refugee camp.

‘They only come when they are about to give birth,’ Zanabe said. ‘It’s a struggle and it’s either the baby or the mother who suffers. ’ According to WHO guidelines, pregnant women should attend at least eight prenatal consultations. For refugees, living in survival mode in unfamiliar surroundings compounds the challenges of poverty and lack of education.

Zanabe said those factors often put women at risk for pregnancy and childbirth complications. In the maternity ward, eight beds were in a room so small they almost touched. They serve a population of about 70,000 people, along with 22,000 Sudanese refugees. Doctors said 12 staffers have lost their jobs as a result of aid cuts.

The majority were from the maternity department. Amna Adam Hessen had arrived the day before, burning with fever from malaria. Her unborn child was found to be in a breech position, a discovery made late because she had missed prenatal appointments





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Central African Republic Maternal Mortality Conflict Fragility Health System Aid Cuts UNFPA WHO Pre-Natal Consultations Refugees Displacement Health Facilities Transport UNFPA-Funded 'Safe Space'

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