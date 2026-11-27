Center Parcs is testing screen-free accommodations at Sherwood Forest to encourage family connection. The initiative blocks TVs and offers analog alternatives, addressing widespread digital fatigue among UK holidaymakers.

Center Parcs is initiating a unique operational trial at its Sherwood Forest location by introducing screen-free lodges designed to eliminate digital distractions. This new rule, currently being tested in the site's Analogue lodge, prohibits the use of televisions and mobile phones to foster deeper family connections in nature. Guests are invited to leave their electronics in secure lock boxes that they can unlock voluntarily, placing the responsibility of disconnection on personal self-control. The trial aims to shift holiday dynamics by replacing digital engagement with immersive outdoor experiences and traditional indoor entertainment.

Analog Entertainment Replaces Digital Screens

The core mechanism of the screen-free experience involves physically obstructing the television usually located in the center of each lodge with a forest-covered canvas. To compensate for the absence of digital media, the company provides guests with binoculars and nature books to encourage interaction with the surrounding woodland environment. Inside the accommodation, visitors will find a disposable camera, a record player with vinyl records, cookbooks, and board games instead of streaming services or gaming consoles. This setup is intended to help holidaymakers disconnect from technology and focus on interpersonal relationships and the natural setting during their stay.

Also read Oliver Glasner demands Nottingham Forest players learn English

Data Drives Digital Detox Initiative

Janine Noble, the head of guest experience at Center Parcs, stated that the company wants to give families more reasons to put their phones down and enjoy the moment. This initiative is supported by data indicating that 92 percent of Britons feel screens are influencing or dominating their lives. The pressure to disconnect is also evident in consumer behavior, with 28 percent of parents intending to have a phone-free Christmas this year. Noble noted that families across the country are actively seeking opportunities to move away from screens not only for the holiday season but in their general lifestyle, prompting the company to test this specific model.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Financial Pressures Influence Strategic Shifts

The rollout of this concept coincides with broader financial challenges facing the leisure giant. Raj Singh-Dehal, the chief corporate officer at Center Parcs, declared that the company had reached a 'tipping point' during an address at the annual Confederation of British Industry conference earlier in the week. He explained that the business cannot continue passing all increased costs onto consumers due to long planning frameworks, continuous compliance monitoring, and rising utilities such as water and electricity. Singh-Dehal admitted that they are reaching a saturation point for price increases and must look inwards to manage their cost base effectively.

Testing Phase and Future Hospitality Impact

The trial is currently being conducted on a select group of content creator families to evaluate the reception before potentially opening the scheme to the general public. If the experiment proves successful, the screen-free model could be introduced to other Center Parcs sites across the UK. This strategic pivot comes shortly after the company joined other hospitality businesses in demanding that VAT be reduced from 20 percent to 10 percent ahead of the Autumn Budget. Chancellor John Healey ultimately did not implement this reduction, leaving Center Parcs to navigate its operational costs and consumer demands without additional tax relief.