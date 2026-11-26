Center Parcs is trialling screen-free lodges in an effort to stop families scrolling and encourage them to spend time together.

The ‘analogue only’ concept is being tested at the Sherwood Forest site - Center Parcsand encourage them to spend time together.with a new “analogue” lodge that aims to cut screen time and encourage families to “put their phones down and enjoy the moment”.

Guests will be invited to unburden themselves of their phones and deposit them in lock boxes for the duration of their stay – with the lock box scheme to be rolled out across its six UK sites. Guests will also be provided with a record player and vinyl, a disposable camera, board games and cookbooks – analogue devices to help cope with the loss of their digital devices.

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They will also find nature guides and a set of binoculars in the lodge to encourage them to explore the surrounding countryside. At Sherwood Forest, a canvas, with a picturesque view of a forest, also blocks the television, which typically sits in the centre of the accommodation. Initially, Center Parcs is only inviting a small number of influencer families to the “concept accommodation” to take part in a digital detox.