Center Parcs Chief Corporate Officer Raj Singh-Dehal announces the company can no longer pass rising costs to consumers, while a new £5 restaurant deposit rule is introduced.

Center Parcs Chief Corporate Officer Raj Singh-Dehal has formally acknowledged that the holiday resort operator has reached a saturation point regarding operational expenses. Speaking at the annual Confederation of British Industry conference, Singh-Dehal declared that the company can no longer pass increasing costs directly onto consumers without severe negative market consequences.

The hospitality giant faces steep increases in essential utility bills, particularly for water and electricity, which have drastically inflated overheads. Singh-Dehal explained that long planning frameworks requiring continuous compliance monitoring add to the financial burden, forcing the firm to look inward to reduce its cost base rather than expecting customers to foot the entire bill.

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This strategic shift comes despite urgent appeals from the sector for Value Added Tax to be reduced from twenty percent to ten percent ahead of the Autumn Budget. Chancellor John Healey did not implement any tax cuts in the final budget announcement, leaving companies like Center Parcs to navigate the inflationary environment independently with strained margins.

Alex Dodman, father-of-three and founder of the discount club Pounds to Pleasure, reacted strongly to the announcement by labeling the company's stance as too little and too late. Dodman, who previously criticized Center Parcs for exorbitant pricing, argued that the timing of this concession arrives after most Christmas holidays were already booked at inflated rates.

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He described the move as slightly disingenuous, noting that the supposed tipping point has not yet translated into more satisfactory or value-for-money stays for families. Prices for stays during school holidays have skyrocketed months in advance, leaving ordinary families feeling priced out of the standard holiday experience.

Dodman provided a stark comparison of costs, noting that a weekend stay which cost approximately £350 a decade ago now starts at £800 for a three-night lodge stay. He calculated that a basic half-term break for a family could easily reach £1,500 for accommodation alone, with additional costs for shopping and activities pushing the total to between £2,500 and £3,000.

The hidden costs of activities further drive families away from the standard holiday experience. Dodman highlighted pottery painting, where entry fees and material costs can exceed £80 for a small group. He noted that basic entry is £19, but purchasing the pottery to paint off the shelf adds significant expense, making even simple activities a major financial hit.

In a concurrent operational change designed to improve efficiency, Center Parcs introduced a mandatory £5 deposit for all restaurant reservations across its resorts last week. This policy applies to dining venues such as Huck's American Bar and Grill, Rajinda Pradesh, and The Pancake House, aiming to prevent no-shows and ensure tables are available for all guests.

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The new rule takes effect for all stays beginning from November 16, 2026, allowing full refunds for cancellations made more than forty-eight hours before the reservation. Center Parcs stated this measure helps provide the best possible experience for guests and ensures restaurants are available for as many people as possible.

Dodman emphasized that the resort has become unaffordable for the standard British working-class family. He stated that you simply cannot go there anymore, as the financial barrier has become insurmountable for many households who previously relied on the brand for regular family breaks.

The company maintains that it invests heavily every year in accommodation, activities, and dining options. Center Parcs noted they are proud that sixty-eight percent of guests have stayed previously and highlighted an eighty-eight percent guest satisfaction rate despite cost inflation affecting all businesses in recent years.