Center Parcs Priced Out Families, Says Father Alex Dodman

Father-of-three Alex Dodman says Center Parcs has become unaffordable, citing half-term lodge prices, activity fees and inflated shop costs at Woburn.

Center Parcs, the woodland holiday operator long associated with British half-term breaks, is facing growing criticism from parents who say the trips have become too expensive for ordinary families. Alex Dodman, 39, a civil servant from Saffron Walden in Essex, says he has now been priced out altogether. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Dodman accused Center Parcs of knowing that families will keep paying whatever it charges.

Dodman, who shares what he calls 'real reviews' online, has three children aged one, six and nine. He said the family once visited Center Parcs regularly, but he now believes the holiday has become a luxury. His criticism follows a trip he documented on his TikTok account, @alexdodman, at Center Parcs Woburn in October 2025.

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Why Center Parcs Prices Have Risen Sharply

Dodman says Center Parcs prices rose sharply around the Covid period, after being affordable about 10 years earlier. He described the pricing as a clear jump rather than a gradual increase. He also said that holidays during school half-term now cost far more than breaks outside those dates.

In his TikTok video, Dodman explained that he booked a weekend at Woburn just before prices appeared to double for the half-term holiday. He paid £799 for a lodge. He said the booking was made in advance, but the family still faced additional costs once on site.

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Pricing data for 2027 shows a similar gap. At Woburn, a four-night break for a family of four starting on February 1, 2027 begins from £439. The same search starting on February 15, which falls during half-term, shows a lowest available price of £1,449. Currently, last-minute breaks at Woburn start from £649, while four nights in a two-bedroom lodge in November can rise to £849.

Activity Fees and Food Costs Add Up

Dodman says extra activity fees turned a lodge booking into a much larger bill. He cited children's archery, which cost £24 for two children during his 2025 visit for about half an hour. He said the children mainly fired plastic arrows at an old-looking board in a fitness suite.

Dodman also criticised pottery painting, which he said costs about £20 to secure a slot. He said guests must then buy a piece of pottery to paint, which he estimated could easily add up to £100. He added that many other activities, such as the mini Jeep ride, last only about 20 minutes.

Food costs also concerned him. Dodman said a jar of Dolmio sauce that would cost about £1.50 in a standard supermarket was priced at about £4.50 in the park's mini-market. He said a pint in the sports bar cost about £8, and advised guests to complete their shopping before arriving.

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Family Verdict and What the Prices Mean

Dodman said his children still love Center Parcs because they are unaware of how much things cost. He described this as one of the hardest parts of the experience for him as a parent. He said the family has not visited for quite a while because they can no longer afford it on a spontaneous basis.

Dodman now says families must plan far ahead and save specifically for a holiday. He said the family used to take spontaneous weekends away, but that is no longer possible. He concluded that people visit for the forest setting and sense of escape, but said the parks become very busy.

The Center Parcs Woburn pricing guide cited in the report lists archery at £27 for two people for 45 minutes. Den building and decorating costs £54, cupcake decorating starts from £30, and fencing costs from £43 per pair. These figures show that, according to Dodman, the prices he noted in 2025 remain close to current levels.