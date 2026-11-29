New Center Parcs research reveals British parents are enforcing smartphone bans for Christmas. The study details how families are embracing analogue activities like board games and cooking to reconnect.

A significant shift in festive traditions is underway across the United Kingdom as parents resolve to reclaim Christmas Day from smartphones. A nationwide poll conducted by Center Parcs indicates that nearly one-third of British families are actively planning to enforce a smartphone-free environment on December 25.

This decisive move marks a departure from the digital saturation that has increasingly dominated family gatherings in recent years.

Despite this determination, the path to a screen-free holiday is fraught with challenges. The same Center Parcs survey, which surveyed 2,000 adults, reveals that 62 percent of respondents anticipate arguments and resistance from their children. This predicted domestic friction suggests that the battle over device restrictions may be more intense than any traditional holiday disputes over games like Monopoly.

Core Details On Phone Restrictions

According to the Center Parcs research, 69 percent of parents state that devices will definitely have to be put away during the festivities. While almost a third are planning strict enforcement, another 42 percent intend to try their best but admit they do not fancy their chances of success. This data highlights a widespread recognition among British households that digital devices are interfering with the quality of family interaction.

The motivation behind these restrictions is rooted in a desire to return to the entertainment styles of previous decades. More than a third of parents are fed up with seeing their offspring permanently glued to their phones. Consequently, there is a strong push to replace platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and gaming with old-fashioned delights such as card games, board games, and Scrabble.

The psychological stakes are high for some families, with 14 percent of parents insisting they will not back down even if their children throw tantrums. Conversely, a nervous 7 percent of parents admit they are secretly scared of announcing the ban. The remaining 30 percent of parents are not planning to encourage their children to cut back on screen time at all, indicating a split in parental approaches.

Generational Shifts And Analog Nostalgia

The desire for a digital detox is not limited to older generations; younger demographics are also driving this trend. More than a quarter of Gen Z envy those who grew up before social media, while 20 percent wish they had experienced a childhood without smartphones. This cross-generational sentiment is reshaping how the festive season is perceived and planned.

86 percent of respondents are planning to spend less time on devices and more time with loved ones. Furthermore, 89 percent intend to use the festive break for a digital detox, and 80 percent believe Christmas is the perfect time to embrace a more analogue way of life. This collective yearning for authenticity is influencing how families structure their holiday activities.

Center Parcs is responding to this demand by launching an Analogue Lodge at Sherwood Forest. Developed in conversation with the youth-led digital wellbeing movement FlippGen, the lodge encourages guests to lock away their phones and rediscover life before screens. The initiative features vinyl records, disposable cameras, traditional cookbooks, and puzzles to facilitate offline engagement.

Festive Activities And Real World Impact

The Center Parcs poll outlines specific plans for a more analogue Christmas across the country. More than half of parents plan to watch Christmas films together, which is ranked as the top activity at 54 percent. Playing card games follows closely at 41 percent, while getting wrapped up warm for a family walk is planned by 39 percent.

Other popular analogue activities include playing board games at 38 percent and cooking Christmas lunch together as a family at 36 percent. Additionally, 26 percent plan to look through old family photo albums, 25 percent will do jigsaw puzzles, and 25 percent intend to re-tell funny family stories. These statistics underscore a clear preference for interactive and nostalgic pastimes.

Less common but equally significant plans include playing Scrabble at 23 percent, reading books by the fire at 22 percent, and doing a crossword or festive quiz at 21 percent. Cooking recipes from physical cookbooks and listening to music on vinyl both sit at 21 percent and 19 percent respectively, showing a deep dive into traditional methods.

Further down the list, 18 percent plan to bake gingerbread men or a gingerbread house, while 18 percent will play Charades. Family coloring in and singalongs are each planned by 16 percent, and singing Christmas carols by 15 percent. Taking photos on disposable cameras and learning traditional family games round out the top 20 activities.

Janine Noble, Head of Guest Experience at Center Parcs, emphasized the value of these interactions. She stated that there is real pleasure in sharing something you loved as a child with your own children, or discovering a new interest together. Her comments highlight the emotional benefit of disconnecting from technology to reconnect with family members during the holiday season.

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