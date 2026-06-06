Center for Disability Rights launches 'Summer of Pride' after downtown banner unveiling

Downtown Rochester debuted new art banners at 497 State St celebrating Disability and LGBTQIA+ Pride. The community-led project kicks off the Center for Disability Rights’ “Summer of Pride” ahead of June and July.

Original art banners honoring Disability and LGBTQIA+ Pride are unveiled in downtown Rochester, Saturday, June 6, 2026. The event, which took place at the Center for Disability Rights on State Street, was a collaborative effort by local organizations and individuals, including Deputy Mayor Michael Burns, the Rochester Rainbow Union, Councilmembers Mitch Gruber and Chiara “KeeKee” Smith, and artist Samantha Pahucki.

Organizers say the banners represent a joyful celebration of the diversity within Rochester’s LGBTQIA+ and Disability communities. The unveiling coincides with NYS LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in June and the upcoming Disability Pride Month in July.

"The whole point of pride is really the counter of shame and basically making people invisible," said Bruce Darling, CEO, Center for Disability Rights. "So, that's what our summer is about. It's making the disability community, the queer community visible for people.

"Fairport Canal Days draws hundreds on night one, with organizers rolling out tighter security including bag checks and more overnight presence. Up to 250,000 visitors expected as the festival runs through Sunday. Lockport residents Torrence and Kerisa Schmitt face charges after deputies say 17 Holstein heifer calves were stolen from Lambs Farms in Oakfield, Genesee County. Charges include burglary, grand larceny, tampering.

A deadly crash on Route 54 in Torrey is under investigation after a dump truck braked to avoid a turning car, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Chevy Silverado. The 59-year-old pickup driver died at the scene. Manitou Road between Frisbee Hill Road and First Bible Baptist Church is expected to remain closed through early Friday morning while utility crews make repairs, according to the Greece Police Department. Chili, N.Y.

: A mother duck was killed by a vehicle on Ballantyne Road near the railroad tracks. Deputies and a good Samaritan couple rushed in, tracking down scattered ducklings and rescuing as many as possible.





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