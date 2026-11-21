Centennial High School defeats undefeated Sierra Canyon 42-19 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinal. Running back Malaki Davis leads the charge to the championship game.

Centennial High School advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship game on Friday, November 20, 2026, with a dominant 42-19 victory over previously undefeated Sierra Canyon. The match took place at Centennial High School in Corona, where the Huskies showcased a balanced offensive attack and a stifling defense to secure the win.

Centennial Dominates Undefeated Sierra Canyon

Centennial quarterback Jaden Jefferson and running back Malaki Davis orchestrated a relentless offensive performance that overwhelmed the Sierra Canyon defense. The Huskies controlled the tempo from the opening drive, turning early struggles into a 30-yard touchdown run by Davis just three minutes into the contest. Sierra Canyon, which had entered the game undefeated at 11-1 and had not trailed at any point during the regular season, found themselves unable to stop Centennial's ground game. The Trailblazers allowed only 68 points all season prior to this matchup, making the 42 points surrendered a significant statistical anomaly.

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Malaki Davis Scores Twice for Centennial

Running back Malaki Davis emerged as the primary weapon for Centennial, finishing the night with 127 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. Davis broke through the line on a 30-yard run to take the early lead and later added an 11-yard score with 2:32 remaining in the first quarter. He emphasized the importance of blocking, noting that his offensive line created wide-open cutbacks that allowed him to exploit gaps in the defense. His performance was instrumental in establishing Centennial's physical presence, which prevented Sierra Canyon from settling into any rhythm.

Sierra Canyon Responds With Strong Individual Plays

Despite the loss, Sierra Canyon demonstrated resilience through individual efforts from players like Jaxsen Stokes and Sir Homer King Webb. Stokes broke free for a 17-yard touchdown run early in the second period, providing a brief spark for the Trailblazers. Webb also contributed significantly, carrying the ball and catching passes between Centennial defenders Brett Smith Jr. and Jaden Walk-Green. However, Sierra Canyon struggled to sustain drives, particularly when Centennial's defense stepped up to make critical plays in the red zone.

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Jefferson Connects With Hale for Key Scores

Quarterback Jaden Jefferson was efficient in connecting with his receivers, particularly Quentin Hale. Jefferson threw a 15-yard strike to Hale that pushed Centennial's lead to 21-6, followed by a 34-yard completion on fourth-and-inches at the Sierra Canyon 43-yard line that moved the chains for a crucial first down. Jefferson also contributed on the ground, scrambling for a 6-yard touchdown that restored a 15-point advantage. His ability to extend plays and deliver accurate passes kept Centennial's offense moving when it mattered most.

Centennial Defense Forces Crucial Turnovers

Centennial's defense capped the victory by forcing a pivotal turnover late in the game. Andre Pommells made up for an earlier pass interference penalty by intercepting a pass in the end zone, effectively sealing the outcome for the Huskies. This defensive stand highlighted Centennial's growth throughout the season, as coach Matt Logan noted that the team is playing some of its best football during the playoffs. The defense ensured that Sierra Canyon could not mount a comeback, preserving the 42-19 margin.

Huskies Set for Championship Game Against St. John Bosco

Centennial (9-3) will now square off against St. John Bosco (9-3) in the Division 1 championship game on Friday, November 27, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This victory marks Centennial's second consecutive trip to the section finals and the 14th in program history. The team's cohesion and maturity were evident throughout the game, as they executed their game plan against a highly-touted opponent. Centennial's journey to the title game underscores their status as one of the top teams in the CIF Southern Section.