CENTCOM spokesman Tim Hawkins told Fox News Digital that the military command is 'grateful' for the family members of American forces positioned overseas.

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Tim Hawkins told Fox News Digital that his message to the more than 50,000 service members stationed across the Middle East this Thanksgiving is"one of deep gratitude for the exceptional work they're doing.

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" "Right now, they're focused on a variety of missions, including helping protect shipping moving through the Strait of Hormuz, an international waterway. They're also maintainingHighly effective," Hawkins said.